A friend recently messaged to say he enjoyed a book I had loaned him. I told him there was a movie adaptation of the autobiography on Prime Video.
I followed that recommendation by clarifying that although the film is also enjoyable, as is often the case, the book is better.
When you read a book, you become immersed in the story. You rely on your creative mind to visualize the settings and characters. You get a front-row view into the characters’ thoughts and points of view. When you read a book, you become part of that world.
Although movies can be enjoyable, the director’s or screenwriter’s vision supersedes your imagination. The graphics and imagery of a good film adaptation can still be gratifying, but, at least for me, the book is usually better.
On a Savage family road trip a couple of weekends ago, I played the audiobook of one of my all-time favorite novels, “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.” It’s one of my go-tos when I don’t have something new to read.
Reading its pages is like visiting an old friend. To my delight, all the Savages enjoyed listening to the story as we traveled.
When we returned home from our trip, I suggested we watch the film adaptation on Netflix. I had been purposefully not watching the movie out of fear that Hollywood would ruin it.
Sure enough, after about five minutes of viewing, I was ready to turn off the television. Three distinct characters were condensed into one, and the entire plot was changed so much that I didn’t recognize my familiar friend.
Our oldest daughter was also quickly growing disgusted. She looked up the summary on Wikipedia and instructed me to go ahead and turn it off. She argued if I kept watching, I’d just become angry. I sagely took her advice.
I have three all-time favorite books: “Guernsey,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Help.” They stay on my nightstand, ready for when I want to read something I know I’ll love.
Now, I do adore Gregory Peck’s Atticus Finch. I own that black-white movie version of “To Kill a Mockingbird” and enjoy it thoroughly. The same is true for “The Help.” Although the movie wasn’t as detailed as the book, it was still very good.
However, our son, who had seen the movie first, took issue with the film adaptation after listening to the book on a different Savage family road trip. Hey, if I sit next to the radio, my family will listen to what I choose.
Our boy became so engrossed in the story that when the audiobook finished, he was upset the movie took away the maids’ voices. He rightfully pointed out that the film was primarily from Skeeter’s perspective. Yet, the book is heavily focused on the thoughts and feelings of the maids.
I had never noticed that, but he was correct. The movie loses something that the book explains so much better. Sometimes, when Hollywood condenses a book into a film, they take away too much.
Maybe that’s why some books become multiple movies. I think this was very helpful for the later “Harry Potter” novels, but honestly, probably not necessary for “The Hobbit.”
Whether it’s the book, the original animated movie, or the newer trilogy, I can’t get into Bilbo’s “Greatest Adventure.” My husband would beg to differ, declaring the novel and all four films masterpieces.
Regarding fantasy fiction, something can be said about how the sets and costumes can increase your appreciation of the story. However, our children insist not all fantasy fiction novels are turned into masterpiece movies.
Our daughters are particularly disgusted by the “Percy Jackson” adaptations. Despite not reading those books myself, I trust my girls when they say the film industry ruined the story.
It’s been said that you should never judge a book by its movie. I agree. The best way to enjoy masterful storytelling is to turn off the screen, open the book, and let your own imagination guide the way.
