Harry Spaid

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Capon Valley Ruritan Club held their annual volunteer appreciation meal to say thank you to those who helped with their 4th of July celebration. The club held a barbecued chicken sale on Saturday, Oct. 15 that was a success; all chicken, over 500 halves, was sold out by about noon.

On Saturday, Oct. 22 the Shiloh UMC will hold a Christmas bazaar at the Capon Valley Club Building from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be vendors offering crafts for sale, a bake sale, and food, which will include hot dogs, country ham sandwiches, homemade vegetable soup and chili. For more information, call Cheryl Anderson 540-313-9746 or Yvonne Hopper 304-856-3009. 

