On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Capon Valley Ruritan Club held their annual volunteer appreciation meal to say thank you to those who helped with their 4th of July celebration. The club held a barbecued chicken sale on Saturday, Oct. 15 that was a success; all chicken, over 500 halves, was sold out by about noon.
On Saturday, Oct. 22 the Shiloh UMC will hold a Christmas bazaar at the Capon Valley Club Building from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be vendors offering crafts for sale, a bake sale, and food, which will include hot dogs, country ham sandwiches, homemade vegetable soup and chili. For more information, call Cheryl Anderson 540-313-9746 or Yvonne Hopper 304-856-3009.
There will also be collection boxes for toys to support the “Toys for Tots” program that the Ruritan Club co-sponsors with the Marine Corps Reserve. I will have more information on this program in a later column. You may call me at 304-856-2816 to register children for this program.
On Friday, Oct. 21 the Timber Ridge Christian Church will hold a fall festival/game night/hot dog and marshmallow roast. In addition to the roast there will be games and puzzles for children and adults. The church also holds a Bible worship study on Monday mornings and this week the prayer meeting will be moved to Wednesday night, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Happy birthday wishes to Suzanne Reid, Oct. 22 and Abagail Smith, Oct. 28.
Congratulations to Seth Vanderlinden and Kat Tarro, who were married in Tucson, Ariz. on Sunday, Oct. 16. Congratulations also to Missy and Paul Lockhart, who celebrate their wedding anniversary Oct. 24 and to Tom and Nancy Pugh, who celebrate on Oct. 29.
