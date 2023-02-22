eagle

An instant after Natural Resources Police Officer J. C. Wheeler opened a gate to his cage, bald eagle Monroe IV proves his airworthiness following surgery and three months of rehabilitation near Hinton, W.Va.

HINTON, W.Va. (AP) _ Last October, a three-year-old bald eagle hunting for prey over an expanse of farmland near Greenville, in Monroe County, allegedly flew into a game farm’s tall wire fence, became entangled and struggled to free itself, breaking a wing in the process.

Game farm employees found the injured bird, and West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officer J.C. Wheeler was made aware of its situation and location.

