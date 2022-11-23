ROMNEY — Romney Elementary School students held their 2nd Storybook Stroll last week. Parents and other students frolicked through the fanciful wonderland-transformed gym as 5th graders presented their chosen book and even dressed as their main characters.
As one entered the gym, a black, wiggling Christmas tree welcomed the strollers to the main show. Deer and Christmas lights adorned the center of the room, and the presenters circled it.
Fifth-grade teacher Carrie Massie explained that she hoped the work behind all the set-up would help to “spark an interest in reading for students, especially younger kids.”
From last year’s presentations alone, her class was eager to read the “Wings of Fire” novel series.
“So much so that one of the parents had to buy the entire set,” she said fervidly.
Massie also noticed that students seemed more willing to do the project. When it was first announced to the students that they would be doing a chapter-book presentation, they initially approached it with dread. Once they found the book that spoke to them, however, they seemed far more excited to discuss it.
Historical fiction, classic literature, biographies and everything in between seemed to capture the interest of the young minds.
Kaeliana Lopez, who presented her book on the American graphic novel “Guts”, said there are books for just about everyone.
“If you have a hard time focusing on chapter books with tiny lettering, comic books might be your best choice,” Kaeliana said, “and there’s a lot of drama. Who doesn’t like that?”
Karleijh McNikle brought variety into the mix too. Her presentation was on “Jessi’s Secret Language”, a Baby-Sitter’s Club book that brings awareness to American Sign Language.
“Most people don’t really think about American Sign Language, and this is my first baby-Sitters Club Book,” Carleijh explained her decision.
Liam Taylor, who read “The War Below,” presented his memorized character without a flinch. He then said he picked the book because he “loves history” and “learned a lot” about WWII. Liam’s board had thick branches of natural wood glued to it, adding dimension and focus to the content of his board.
Samantha Wood, whose child presented last year, also came to the Storybook Stroll. She admitted that before that class, her child had never had to read a full-chapter book.
“I think it’s amazing. These kids have to really learn the book, and they find out what they love,” she said.
