ROMNEY — Romney Elementary School students held their 2nd Storybook Stroll last week. Parents and other students frolicked through the fanciful wonderland-transformed gym as 5th graders presented their chosen book and even dressed as their main characters.

As one entered the gym, a black, wiggling Christmas tree welcomed the strollers to the main show. Deer and Christmas lights adorned the center of the room, and the presenters circled it.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.