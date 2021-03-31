Hampshire Skies
April opens with a Romney dawn starting at 6:01 a.m., sunrise at 7 a.m., midday at 1:19 p.m., sunset at 7:39 p.m. and dusk ending at 8:39 p.m.
April 1 has 12 hours and 39 minutes of sunlight. The sun shines in Pisces through April 18, then shifts into Aries for the rest of the month. Early April has the moon in the morning sky, appearing half full (like a reversed “D”) in the southern dawn.
At dawn on April 6, the crescent moon appears below the planet Saturn in the 6 a.m. southeastern dawn. On the next morning, the crescent moon is underneath the bright planet Jupiter.
On April 11, the moon shifts from the morning to the evening side of the sun (new moon). This is the start of a new lunar cycle, where the moon spends about 2 weeks in the evening sky, then 2 weeks in the morning sky.
For several days around new moon, the moon is lost in the sun’s glare. In mid-April, you will see the crescent moon in the western twilight. On April 16, the moon appears below the planet Mars in the western sky.
On the next evening, the moon is above the planet Mars. Mars appears as a steady point of light, not twinkling as the night stars. On April 20, the evening moon appears half full (like a “D”) in the southwestern sky. The sun is then rising along the straight edge (left) of the moon, lighting up the raised rims of the craters. This moon shape is best for spotting the moon’s craters through a telescope. So the evenings around April 20 are best for spotting lunar craters and elevations.
The grey patches seen by eye are the moon’s lava basins, formed in the moon’s early history. The moon grows to full on April 26, rising about sunset and shining all through the night. The moon then appears in the star group Virgo.
The best star sights seen on April evenings are: Big Dipper (7 stars) high in the North, Leo, the Lion high in the South, and the brilliant star Sirius low in the Southwest at dusk. The Big Dipper is high in the North, dumping its soup into the Little Dipper below.
The 2 top stars of the Dipper’s bowl point down and left to the North Star, a modest star about half way from the horizon to the top of the sky. Follow the curve of the Big Dipper’s three handle stars outward and you will come to the bright golden star Arcturus (which means “bear driver”).
The Greeks saw the Big Dipper and Little Dipper as bears. Leo, the Lion in the South has two prominent parts – a starry sickle on the right and a triangle of stars on the left.
The sickle represents the head and chest of the Lion. The bright star Regulus, at the bottom of the sickle is the heart of the lion. The starry triangle on the left makes up the hindquarters of the lion. The sun cruises across Leo from Aug. 10 through Sept. 15. The 3rd sight is the brilliant star Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky. Sirius is also the closest star in the night sky at a distance of 8.6 light years. (Our sun is only 8 light minutes away from the Earth.) You can be sure that you are seeing Sirius (sounds like serious) as the belt stars of Orion point left to Sirius.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.