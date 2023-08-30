When I took our two younger Savages back to school shopping, they requested we stop by the craft store after buying their notebooks, pencils, and new shoes.
Earlier in the week, they both agreed to use last year’s binders, backpacks, water bottles, and lunchboxes, so I was happy to oblige this request. When our oldest daughter asked what new things her siblings purchased, I joked that because they are quite Earth-conscious, they did their parts to reduce waste and save the planet. Unlike her, they both hate shopping and would rather make do with what they have than spend the day going from store to store looking for the perfect new backpack.
So, after our two-stop back-to-school shopping excursion, we happily perused the aisles of the craft store. Our youngest daughter was looking for yarn, and our son wanted some felt for a project he was working on. While there, I picked up some items for my back-to-school shopping list. Then, as we were leaving, a potholder weaving loom kit caught my eye. I used to spend hours as a girl making potholders for my mom, grandma, and anyone else who would take them. I loved making those things. As an adult, I understand that potholders, much like socks and Tupperware lids, mysteriously disappear over time. You can always use extra. On a whim, I added that loom to our cart.
Later that evening, at home, I wove the color loops from end to end in an over-under pattern. Then, realizing I had no idea how to get them off the square plastic loom, I watched a YouTube video on removing them. Voila, in no time, I was holding a brand-new potholder. Feeling proud and nostalgic, I posted a picture of my new creation on Facebook.
Many of my friends shared how much they loved weaving potholders when they were young. My mom said she was glad our youngest daughter let me use her craft supplies. I clarified that I bought the loom and loops for myself. After all, our girl was too busy crocheting an infinity scarf with her new yarn to be bothered by a simple potholder loom. I joked the roles in our home are often reversed. Our middle schooler is undertaking a complex adult-like craft while I cheerily churn out a new potholder every evening.
It’s reminiscent of when I took weaving as an art credit in college. Except back then, I ran into a little snafu. Weaving was scheduled right in the middle of the Phil Donahue show, making it difficult for me to get to class on time. I had priorities. He wasn’t solving great paternity issues like Maury Povich, but Donahue was worth only weaving five out of six final grade placemats. I still live with the fact that one of my lowest grades ever came from college-level weaving.
I remembered this when, a year later, I discovered college-level pottery was scheduled during prime happy hour time. I withdrew from that impossible pottery commitment and still cherish the knowledge I learned in art history at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It comes in handy sometimes on trivia nights.
I may never produce Warhol, Picasso, Degas or Monet quality work, but I can make a mean potholder. More importantly, the time I spend with those little loops on that little square is time I’m not mindlessly scrolling through social media or surfing the web. No matter how complex the end product, I’ve learned that crafting can improve your mood and reduce your stress. Regardless of whether you’re making a scarf, felt characters for a game, friendship bracelets, refrigerator magnets, or potholders, when things get stressful, crafting can help us focus on the creative and beautiful instead of the troubling and loud.
No one wants to be burned, so I’ll continue weaving potholders and keeping things at the Savage house chill.
When I took our two younger Savages back to school shopping, they requested we stop by the craft store after buying their notebooks, pencils, and new shoes.
Earlier in the week, they both agreed to use last year’s binders, backpacks, water bottles, and lunchboxes, so I was happy to oblige this request. When our oldest daughter asked what new things her siblings purchased, I joked that because they are quite Earth-conscious, they did their parts to reduce waste and save the planet. Unlike her, they both hate shopping and would rather make do with what they have than spend the day going from store to store looking for the perfect new backpack.
So, after our two-stop back-to-school shopping excursion, we happily perused the aisles of the craft store. Our youngest daughter was looking for yarn, and our son wanted some felt for a project he was working on. While there, I picked up some items for my back-to-school shopping list. Then, as we were leaving, a potholder weaving loom kit caught my eye. I used to spend hours as a girl making potholders for my mom, grandma, and anyone else who would take them. I loved making those things. As an adult, I understand that potholders, much like socks and Tupperware lids, mysteriously disappear over time. You can always use extra. On a whim, I added that loom to our cart.
Later that evening, at home, I wove the color loops from end to end in an over-under pattern. Then, realizing I had no idea how to get them off the square plastic loom, I watched a YouTube video on removing them. Voila, in no time, I was holding a brand-new potholder. Feeling proud and nostalgic, I posted a picture of my new creation on Facebook.
Many of my friends shared how much they loved weaving potholders when they were young. My mom said she was glad our youngest daughter let me use her craft supplies. I clarified that I bought the loom and loops for myself. After all, our girl was too busy crocheting an infinity scarf with her new yarn to be bothered by a simple potholder loom. I joked the roles in our home are often reversed. Our middle schooler is undertaking a complex adult-like craft while I cheerily churn out a new potholder every evening.
It’s reminiscent of when I took weaving as an art credit in college. Except back then, I ran into a little snafu. Weaving was scheduled right in the middle of the Phil Donahue show, making it difficult for me to get to class on time. I had priorities. He wasn’t solving great paternity issues like Maury Povich, but Donahue was worth only weaving five out of six final grade placemats. I still live with the fact that one of my lowest grades ever came from college-level weaving.
I remembered this when, a year later, I discovered college-level pottery was scheduled during prime happy hour time. I withdrew from that impossible pottery commitment and still cherish the knowledge I learned in art history at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It comes in handy sometimes on trivia nights.
I may never produce Warhol, Picasso, Degas or Monet quality work, but I can make a mean potholder. More importantly, the time I spend with those little loops on that little square is time I’m not mindlessly scrolling through social media or surfing the web. No matter how complex the end product, I’ve learned that crafting can improve your mood and reduce your stress. Regardless of whether you’re making a scarf, felt characters for a game, friendship bracelets, refrigerator magnets, or potholders, when things get stressful, crafting can help us focus on the creative and beautiful instead of the troubling and loud.
No one wants to be burned, so I’ll continue weaving potholders and keeping things at the Savage house chill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.