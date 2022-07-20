Harvey to preach at Amazing Grace
Amazing Grace Baptist Church in Capon Bridge has a new pastor.
William “Will” Harvey will be leading services at 6 p.m. each Sunday.
Everyone welcome. Come as you are.
Willow Creek plans homecoming
Willow Chapel United Methodist Church will hold its homecoming beginning at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 7.
The service will include special music and a potluck lunch will follow the service.
The church is at Capon Spring and Back Creek roads.
Nazarene kitchen offers meal
Romney Nazarene, 339 Elk Place at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place, hosts a monthly soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 3rd Saturday of every month at the church. The “Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen” is free and open to the public.
Women for Christ set meeting
Tri-State Women for Christ will meet in Cumberland on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. They regularly host guest speakers for their luncheons. Make reservations by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-729-1928. ❏
