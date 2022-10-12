We all recognize Capon Bridge as a vital community in Hampshire County. We have welcomed award-winning businesses that support the community and attract patrons far and wide. Capon Bridge also represents the natural beauty the town is built around. Jaw dropping sunsets as seen by the Green Bridge exemplify the majestic power of Mother Nature right here in town. Why not take an evening walk soon to experience it for yourself.
News From The River House: Wed. Oct. 12, Repurposed Jewelry and Décor Workshop, 4:30-6 p.m. Come on out and join Jade to learn how to make your own paper bowl, $20 per person, 12 spots available.
Wed. Oct. 12, After School Art Workshop: Print Making (For Middle Schoolers), 4:30-6:30 p.m. These workshops will take place the 2nd Wed. of each month and free to public and home school students. 10 spots available, registration required.
Fri. Oct. 14, Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m. Come join the fun and test your knowledge of art and music with others. Teams of 2-5 will compete. The café will be open. The theme for Oct. is this is the 1990’s.
Sat. Oct. 15, Artisans’ Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The open-air Artisans’ Market returns just in time for those early Christmas presents. Meet the artists, visit the gallery and have a bite in the café.
Sat. Oct. 15, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m. This is a family friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Sat. Oct. 15, Concert: The Arcadian Wild, 7-8:30 p.m. This musical group returns to The River House Stage for another performance of their diverse acoustic sound including contemporary and traditional tunes.
Sun. Oct. 16, Writer’s Club, 1-3 p.m. This month the club welcomes author Jane Ellen Freeman. Jane is an accomplished author with publications in both the children’s and young adult areas. She will be speaking about her writing journey and offering useful tips for budding authors. This is a free event, everyone is invited.
Sun. Oct. 16, Music Maker’s Recital, 2-4 p.m. Everyone welcome to attend this free event performed by students of the Cat and the Fiddle. Musical instruments included in the recital include guitar, piano, fiddle, banjo and ukulele. Donations received will support the future Music Makers Scholarship Program. Additional information available at www.thecatandthefiddlewv.com.
Mon. Oct. 17, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Registration is available through T.R.H. website. All levels welcome; class size limited to 8 participants.
Wed. Oct. 19, Middle School Art Club, 3:30-5 p.m. Capon Bridge Middle School Library will host a free art club for students of CBMS as well as those students home schooled. Registration is required for the club, which will meet the 1st and 3rd Wed. of the month from Sept.-Nov. and March-May.
Wed. Oct. 19, Youth Music Club, 4:30-6 p.m. This club will meet in TRH Otter’s Den on 1st and 3rd Wed. from Oct.-Dec. for the fall session. This is free to public and home school students. Please sign up in advance.
Fri. Oct. 21, Old Time Jam, 6-9 p.m. The Jam returns to TRH for evenings of musical enjoyment. Everyone is welcome to participate; Old Time Jam begins at 6 p.m.; Regular Jam starts around 7:30 p.m. Dakoka Karper hosts this collaborative event sponsored by TRH and the Cat and the Fiddle.
Sat. Oct. 22, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m.
Sat. Oct. 22, Concert: Chris Haddox, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Chris was born in West Virginia. He writes and sings his own songs. He also has been involved with Habitat for Humanity, is a professor at WVU and works to preserve old neighborhoods. His stage presence is phenomenal, something you will discover when you attend his concert.
Sun. Oct. 23, Herb Club, 1:30-2:30 p.m. This monthly club is a family friendly free event in which hands on activity, the sharing of recipes and increased knowledge about herbs is an objective of the club. Everyone is invited to attend.
Mon. Oct. 24, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Wed. Oct. 26, Otter’s Art Club, 4:30-6 p.m.This new club welcomes all ages, but lessons will be geared to students 6 and up. Each month a different artist will be highlighted and will include a creative project. This month’s artist will be Friday Kahlo. Come out as a family and create together.
News From The Capon Bridge Library: The library is now open Mon-Thurs 10 am to 5 pm.
Thur. Oct. 13, Hampshire County Health Dept. is offering a flu shot clinic. Please bring your insurance card and photo ID. Immunizations offered include influenza, pneumonia, hepatitis A and B, Tdap, TD, and shingles.
The library has resumed preschool story time on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Parents are required to accompany their children.
The library is looking for new friends. Friends support the community and hold fundraisers to assist the library with much needed supplies. Lifetime dues $20 for single, $30 for couples. Stop by the library for an application.
The library is a drop off point for The Amazing Grace Food Pantry. Non-perishable food items needed include canned goods and boxed foods. The library is also a drop off point for the HC Animal Shelter.
Book Club meets the 3rd Wed. of each month at 2 p.m.
New books: Adults: “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks, “Captive” by Iris Johansen; “Enough Already” by Valerie Bertinelli; “West with Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge; “The Ink Black Heart” by Robert Galbraith; “Desperation in Death” by J.D. Robb; “Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas” by James Patterson and Tad Safran; “When Christmas Comes” by Andrew Klavan; and “Diana, William and Harry” by James Patterson.
Community Events
Every Sun., Capon Bridge Farmer’s Market, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., located in the parking lot adjacent to the Bent River Trading Company, 3463 Northwestern Pike.
1st Tues. of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
2nd Wed. of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1 p.m., Capon Bridge Library
Friday Oct. 14, Bible Study Group, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center (CBCC)
Sun. Oct. 16, Spaghetti Dinner, 1-5 pm. Old Capon Bridge School Building Cafeteria, Adults $10, Children 12 and under $6.
Mon. Oct. 17 and 24th, UMC Group 2, 3:30 p.m.; AA Meeting pm, CBCC
Tues. Oct. 18 & 25th, CVB Meeting, 10-12:30 p.m.; NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m., CBCC
Sat. Oct. 22, Shiloh United Methodist Church Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Bazaar will take place at Capon Valley Ruritan Building, Yellow Springs. Food, crafts and bake goods will also be for sale. There will be a collection of Toys for Tots.
Sat. Oct. 22, Poll Worker Training, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., CBCC
Wed. Oct. 26, Ruriteen Meeting, CBCC o
