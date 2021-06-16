Have you ever said something that after you said it realized you shouldn’t have — but it was then too late. I often think of an illustration that was once told to me:
Go to the highest mountain where you live. Take with you a feather pillow. When you reach the top of the that mountain, cut open the pillow and watch the feathers go in the breeze. Now, go pick up all the feathers that were in the pillow and put them back in. The pillow is much, much smaller than when you first let the feathers go. That is how it is when we speak before we think.
In Psalms 19:14 the scripture says, “Let the words of my mouth and the meditations of my heart be acceptable in your sight oh Lord.” Stop and think before you talk — are the words that I am about to say acceptable in his sight? Is it something he would say?
A friend of mine gave me this little article, and I would like to share it with you:
Before you speak: THINK
T — is it true?
H — is it helpful?
I — is it inspiring?
N — is it necessary?
K — is it kind?
If it is not all of these, don’t say it.
I remember when I was a child and in children’s church our leader taught us a song, and one of the verses went like this, “Oh be careful little mouth what you say. Oh be careful little mouth what you say. For the Father up above is looking down in love. Oh be careful little mouth what you say.” We sometimes think these songs and words are just for the children, but we also need to put it into practice as we are the example.
It is the time of the year when we become so busy with all the ‘things’ that must be done, vacation time, gardening, cleaning and the list goes on and on. There are times when we get overwhelmed and we may say something that we shouldn’t and then again it is too late. Every day may the verse in Psalms 19:14 be our prayer, “God please help me to ‘let the words of my mouth … be acceptable in your sight.’”
First published June 17, 2015
