Children’s story hour is every Friday at 11 a.m. Themes this month: emotions, Valentine’s Day, dinosaurs, fish. Crafts and activities are also provided to go along with the theme.
Feb. 6, 10 a.m. – photo club
Feb. 7, 5:30 p.m. – Lego night, Valentine
Feb. 8, 4 p.m. – board meeting
Feb. 9, 5:30 p.m. – painting class with Missy Shockey, $10 per person
Feb. 9, 5:30 p.m. – Snuggle & Read. We will be reading a funny Valentine’s story, “A Crankenstein Valentine,” and watch a fun Valentine video. Then, we will make a Valentine craft. We will be having pizza for our snack in honor of National Pizza Day.
Feb. 11, 11 a.m. – S.T.R.E.A.M. We will be doing some Valentine’s Day science, getting messy with Non-Newtonian fluid sensory science and doing heart rate investigations.
Month-long programs:
Beanstack – the “I love Reading” challenge is open to all, ages 0-plus, and will run from Feb. 1-28. You will be required to fill in your BINGO card to earn prizes. We will award prizes to all those participants that complete their BINGO cards. You will receive a sweet treat.
Escape Room – the theme of the escape room is “Journey to Love.” You have to solve mysteries and hunt for hidden destinations to stamp your passport to love.
Knitters – Meet every Thursday at 11 a.m.
Makerspace – fabric wreath.
