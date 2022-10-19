Rev. Steve Wilson

Recently I dreamed that I was all the superheroes rolled into one, and in my dream scene I had just faced countless super villains and saved the world…again. 

As I was basking in the spotlight of public accolades, I get a phone call. It’s a group call from all the non-super friends and relatives who want to know why I haven’t done more for each of them…like pick my socks up off the floor, etc.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.