Recently I dreamed that I was all the superheroes rolled into one, and in my dream scene I had just faced countless super villains and saved the world…again.
As I was basking in the spotlight of public accolades, I get a phone call. It’s a group call from all the non-super friends and relatives who want to know why I haven’t done more for each of them…like pick my socks up off the floor, etc.
I am beginning to think that adoring family members with undying, unquestioning, unequivocal, unending gratitude is an unrealistic expectation on my part.
Currently, we are being told that everyone has a superpower. I think this is said so that no one feels unimportant or left out.
However, it is true that all genuine believing Christians do indeed have a superpower. We have the power of effective prayer. But knowing this leads some people to have unrealistic expectations – such as instant answers, immunity from illness or other problems or perfect relationships.
The superpower of effective praying is not from us, but it comes from God, and since He has the power in prayer, He sets the rules for prayer’s effectiveness as well as the timing of the answers.
Where could a person go who genuinely wanted to acquire the superpower of effective praying? Let me whisper to you these barely known secrets: there is an old, dusty book, hidden in the sacred temple of spiritual knowledge where, in ancient language known to only a few…called King James English…the serious seeker can find the answer to the riddle of how to use the superpower of effective prayer – along with many examples of regular people throughout history who have experienced God’s answers (hint: selfless sincerity is key).
Here are a few coded passages in that dusty old book to help you: Psalm 86:7, Isaiah 58:9 and Luke 11:1-10. Take this article to a local holy man for help.
