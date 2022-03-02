Jesus said to them, “I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never be hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty” (John 6:35, New Revised Standard Version).
Another Lenten season is upon us. Many folk may fondly remember the annual Lenten Luncheons series hosted at Romney First United Methodist Church by several congregations in our community.
We are planning to host Lenten Lunches in a bring-your-own-brown-bag format this year as a way to help us stay safe from Covid-19. Members of the Romney Christian Ministerial Association decided to publish our lunchtime devotional messages as part of sharing in the Lenten season. We are focusing on the “I am…” sayings of Jesus.
I like bread. I like a lot of different types of bread. Maybe too much. Bread has some carbohydrates to give us energy. Some types of bread are made of grains that contain amino acids that help sustain life.
I like bread for toast in the morning; to hold my sandwich together; or to sop up that last bit of soup in the bottom of the bowl. Bread is good.
In our verse above, I don’t think that Jesus is speaking of bread as we know it (or any physical food for that matter), but rather of spiritual sustenance. Jesus spoke these words after some folk challenged him for a sign of his authority and authenticity.
They want another miracle of bread such as the feeding of the 5,000 people (a few verses earlier). Some in the crowd pointed back to the days of Moses and the manna in the wilderness. They claimed that Moses gave them bread from heaven.
Jesus corrects them and reminds them the manna in the desert was a gift from God to sustain their ancestors on their arduous journey to their promised land.
Jesus goes on to explain himself, and Jesus gives us promises to hold on to. Jesus says all who come to him will never hunger and all who believe on him will never thirst.
I take this to mean that God through Jesus Christ will provide for our deepest spiritual needs. Instead of focusing on food during this season (or the foods we give up) perhaps we should focus on the bigger miracle of God making changes within our hearts and minds.
May we find our deepest needs filled by the grace of God. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.