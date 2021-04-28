Barbie Hillenbrand draws on her unique art to raise money for cancer warriors
ROMNEY — A thin brush flicks across the paper, guided by the deft hand of Barbie Hillenbrand.
Shades of amber adorn the paper: she’s painting…with coffee.
The Romney-based artist started painting in 2011, so her talent is more of a newly discovered one.
“I just picked up a brush,” she said with a smile.
Her usual work is watercolor painting, but in January she decided to switch it up, experimenting with using coffee as her medium.
Medium, as opposed to dark roast or a breakfast blend.
Hillenbrand is doing more than just experimentation with her art; it’s art with a purpose. Her nonprofit organization, Art4Cancer, is hitting a little closer to home now with her initiative to raise money for Romney’s Lexi Orndorff, currently battling leukemia, and 2-year-old Brody Spencer, who was recently diagnosed with hepatoblastoma (cancer in the liver).
The cards that Hillenbrand painted exclusively with coffee range from rustic designs featuring fishing scenes, to eye-catching prints of animals like owls, raccoons and horses, all painted in warm shades of gold and bronze.
Hillenbrand also designed postcards for the fundraiser, with a unique “spill” design. She focuses on the detail within a small circle on the postcard, and the results are truly one-of-a-kind.
When Hillenbrand showed Lexi and her mother Terri her artwork on display in the Co-Op a couple weeks ago, Lexi giggled when she saw the artist’s painting of an inquisitive baby penguin.
“I love this one,” she said. “It reminds me of Happy Feet.”
Her mother laughed too, adding, “That’s what they used to call her in dance: ‘Happy Feet.’”
Hillenbrand even did a little demonstration of her “spill” painted postcards: a design that resulted in a coffee sailboat and lighthouse.
“It was so fast,” Lexi said, her eyes wide as she watched Hillenbrand finish the design.
Art4Cancer, a 501c3 nonprofit, has the goal of helping families that battle cancer, assisting with the financial strain associated with travel costs, medical bills and more.
“It’s a lot for these families,” Hillenbrand explained. “To watch kids go through this is heartbreaking.”
Earlier this year, Lexi’s leukemia relapsed, making her road to recovery all the more difficult, though she’s keeping a positive attitude throughout it all.
“If it had to happen to anyone, I’m glad it was me,” she said. “I have a good support system.”
Two-year-old Brody Spencer was diagnosed with liver cancer this year, and it’s been a whirlwind for the family, said Brody’s aunt Kristin Mumpower.
“These are all beautiful,” Mumpower said to Hillenbrand about her work. “Thank you so much for everything you’re doing.”
Terri echoed Mumpower’s sentiment, adding, “You don’t know what a gift this is. You’re making the dream work.”
Donations to raise money to help the Orndorff and Spencer families are being taken at all branches of FNB Bank, the Farmhouse Studio in Slanesville and the Co-Op in Romney. Each location will carry boxes of 12 assorted watercolor cards, 12 assorted coffee cards, individual cards as well as postcards.
With a donation of $30 or more, folks can receive a box of 12 assorted coffee-painted cards (with a packet of coffee included in each card).
For every donation of $3, donors will receive 1 coffee-painted card and packet of coffee.
For each $1 donation, donors will receive a coffee “spill” postcard. All donations are either cash or check, and checks must be written out to “Art4Cancer,” with a memo note of Lexi Orndorff and Brody Spencer. Hillenbrand said about 72 percent of the donation goes to the families who need it.
Terri called Hillenbrand a “miracle worker.”
“This should just reach as many people as possible,” said Terri. “It’s a gift. You’re doing such good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.