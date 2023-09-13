“Square dancing was my favorite gym class when I was in junior high,” my mom said when I told her that there was going to be a community square dance scheduled for Labor Day weekend – the Saturday she and my dad would be in town.
Briefly, I considered my own junior high school gym class experience. We called it “middle school,” and we certainly did NOT square dance. We did Zumba.
Mom, Dad and I headed east to Capon Bridge that evening, camera in tow, ready for an adventure.
It was not like Zumba AT ALL.
What my mother, in her youth, enjoyed about square dancing was the ample opportunity for lots of shenanigans. If you’ve ever met my mother, that would be very on brand for her.
The caller, Janine Smith was firm and instructional, and pretty hands-on when it came to demonstrating some of the square dance calls.
To be honest, before I stepped into the fire hall dining room that evening, I didn’t know what a “caller” was. Now that I’ve been to a square dance, I see the importance of a caller – and of following their directions. Otherwise, there’s lots of…what was that word Mom used again?
I, of course, took about a gazillion pictures (as is my custom) and my friend Ibi told me flat out that I needed to join a dance. Being there in a spectator and photography capacity simply isn’t enough.
And she was right, actually, because even as I prowled around the different groups of eight do-si-doing and promenading, I was having FOMO – fear of missing out.
I was able to cajole my mother out of her square dance retirement to be my partner. My dad said ix-nay on the ancing-day, since he was getting knee surgery a couple days later. We gave him a pass – this time.
Mom and I joined a group as partners. I was shocked to see so many young people at the dance. I’m 26, and I’d say that there was a solid number of people at the function a good bit younger than me. It was an extremely diverse crowd; I wasn’t sure what I was expecting, but it wasn’t that.
During our first square dance attempt, Mom and I picked up the steps (the calls?) pretty quickly. Mom was quicker than me, and I blamed that on my woeful lack of junior high dance experience. I got some of the terms confused, but it was all in good fun.
The next dance we did was hard, I won’t lie to you. I swear I know my right from my left, but nothing confused me more than the right and left grand in that dance. All the hand switching and weaving in the group. I was hopeless.
(I’d like to add that I’ve never been good at any move like that – even when I played basketball in high school and we ran the three-man weave drill, I always had a mental block about it. Who goes where? When do I weave in? Who am I following? Where did I come from? Where do I go?)
After a few dances, Mom and I gracefully bowed out, and I stopped in the bathroom before we got back on the road. I was SO sweaty. Seriously – my shirt was sticking to my lower back, and my freshly cut curls were hanging, wet and forlorn, on my forehead. I looked a mess – but was pleased that I had clearly gotten some exercise and had fun while doing it.
My mother was right; square dancing does open the door for shenanigans (or, in verb form, shenaniganizing, if you’re a member of the Grosskopf family), but wholesome, entertaining, educational and community-oriented shenanigans for all ages.
The next dance is scheduled for December. Be there, or be…you know the rest.
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
