Emma June 2022

“Square dancing was my favorite gym class when I was in junior high,” my mom said when I told her that there was going to be a community square dance scheduled for Labor Day weekend – the Saturday she and my dad would be in town.

Briefly, I considered my own junior high school gym class experience. We called it “middle school,” and we certainly did NOT square dance. We did Zumba.

