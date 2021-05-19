Focus on Faith
Church dates back to pre-Revolutionary years
BLOOMERY — Driving past Bloomery Presbyterian Church on Route 127 one would never guess that its history dates back to pre-Revolutionary War years.
As early as 1774, records of the Donegal Presbytery identify a church as Cape Capon Church that was located 4 miles west of Bloomery. This church was 1 of 3 that would later unite to become Bloomery Presbyterian.
In 1812, the small Presbyterian churches of Cape Capon, Bloomery Mills and Mount Bethel with locations at Cold Stream, Timber Ridge and Bloomery Mills combined and became Bloomery Mills Church. By 1842, the name was changed to Bloomery Presbyterian.
The 1 acre of land, on which the sanctuary now stands, was donated by Col. Robert Sherrard when his affairs were settled after his death in 1875. There are no records to show just when the present Bloomery Presbyterian was built. However, it is known that the church at first was called Sherrad’s Meeting House, according to April 1817 records.
The original structure was a small log building with 2 tiers of windows, a bay window pulpit recess and a squat box belfry. As in all early churches, lighting came from oil lamps.
The church was situated at an intersection where 3 much-used roads or trails came together — the Braddock Trail, the Packhorse Trail and Martinsburg Grade Road.
Records of 1832 show that “people of color” were received into the church and baptized.
In recent years a parking lot has been laid behind the stone wall that surrounds the church property.
The congregation continues to make improvements whenever possible.
In 1995, Bloomery Presbyterian Church celebrated its 150th anniversary, which indicates that this year the church will be 175 years old. Pre-colonial years would date the roots of this church as more than 230 years of history.
The church has always supported Christian education, holds Vacation Bible School each year and has held Sunday school for most of the church’s history.
