This seems to be the hottest, driest week of the summer; it must be Hampshire County Fair week! Yes, it is. Anyone who missed the fair last year will surely be happy this week. Our social skills seem to be a bit rusty; time to brush up.
The Peach Festival is just around the corner (1st weekend in August) and we will be celebrating again. When I think of eating fresh peaches and all the good things made from them my mouth begins to water. Do you have a favorite recipe using fresh peaches? My family loves Peach Trifle, which is a layered combination of Angel Food cake, vanilla pudding and Cool Whip, with fresh peaches layered in between. You can always soak your cake bits in peach liquor before layering for an extra tasty treat.
Family reunions are also happening this time of the year. The Pughs will hold their annual reunion on Sunday, Aug.1, 2021 on the grounds of Capon Chapel Church. My mother’s family reunion will be held at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club on the 2nd weekend in August. Neither reunion was held last year because of Covid concerns. Will we still recognize kin? We will have to attend to meet any new family members.
My summer is complete: Arnold’s Corn is once again on the menu and available on Tuesdays and Fridays around 3 p.m. as long as the corn lasts. After enjoying a few dozen ears, I am content to wait until it is available again.
The Capon Bridge Volunteer Fireman’s Picnic will be held in Capon Bridge the 1st full weekend in August. If you are longing for a Country Ham sandwich, you won’t have to wait much longer. Their yard party has been a community tradition for many years. Be sure to attend.
Capon Chapel Church welcomed back lay speaker, Christy, and 2 old visiting friends at our Sunday service. It is great to see the speeding up of the churches’ heartbeat as our activity level picks up. Repair work has begun on some of our oldest stones in the cemetery and will continue for some months. This is an ongoing, long-term project that never seems to end.
Enjoy your summer; it is on the wane, and may the Lord bless us with some rain.
