Pack 32 Made 10 Bluebird boxes.jpg

Pack 32 Made 10 Bluebird boxes.

Romney Cub Scout Pack 32 has been super busy since the beginning of the year. They started January with a Pinewood Derby workshop, building the cars that the Scouts would later race. Continuing another annual Winter Pack 32 tradition, the Scouts spent the evening of January 10 at South Branch Potomac Lanes with a bowling and pizza party.

One of the highlights of Cub Scouting for over half a century has been the Pinewood Derby race, and Pack 32 is no exception. On Saturday, February 4, the Scouts took over the Fellowship Hall of Romney First United Methodist Church with the aluminum track running almost the entire east-west length of the hall. With Scouts lining the side racetrack, car after car raced down the four lanes of the aluminum track. When the racing was done, the Pinewood Derby winners for each den in the categories of speed and show respectively were: Lions (Kindergarten) Asher Michell / Liam Spalding, Tigers (first grade) Bob Krupka-Collins / Owen Hamilton, Wolves (second grade) Riley Postigo for both, Bears (third grade) Sadie Fields / Logan Werner, Webelos (fourth grade) Aubrey Howes / Jasper Shanholtz and Arrow of Light (fifth grade) Gage Fields / Ethan Stokes. Each of the dens’ fastest cars for speed advanced to the Pack Overall Speed race, creating two fields of six cars, each racing in double-elimination. In the end, Gage Fields’ car finished first overall for the pack for the second year in a row. In the only category where those in attendance choose the winner, Liam Spalding’s car won the People’s Choice trophy. Last year the pack introduced the super popular “Big Kids” category pitting those too young and those “too experienced” (never “too old”) to be Cub Scouts against each other. Cubmaster Ben Fields and Travis Timbrook won the Speed and Show categories for the “Big Kids.”

Making Bluebird boxes

Making Bluebird boxes
Paw Paw Tunnel Hikers.jpg

Paw Paw Tunnel Hikers
crappie

Hayden caught this crappie by himself.

