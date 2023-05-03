Romney Cub Scout Pack 32 has been super busy since the beginning of the year. They started January with a Pinewood Derby workshop, building the cars that the Scouts would later race. Continuing another annual Winter Pack 32 tradition, the Scouts spent the evening of January 10 at South Branch Potomac Lanes with a bowling and pizza party.
One of the highlights of Cub Scouting for over half a century has been the Pinewood Derby race, and Pack 32 is no exception. On Saturday, February 4, the Scouts took over the Fellowship Hall of Romney First United Methodist Church with the aluminum track running almost the entire east-west length of the hall. With Scouts lining the side racetrack, car after car raced down the four lanes of the aluminum track. When the racing was done, the Pinewood Derby winners for each den in the categories of speed and show respectively were: Lions (Kindergarten) Asher Michell / Liam Spalding, Tigers (first grade) Bob Krupka-Collins / Owen Hamilton, Wolves (second grade) Riley Postigo for both, Bears (third grade) Sadie Fields / Logan Werner, Webelos (fourth grade) Aubrey Howes / Jasper Shanholtz and Arrow of Light (fifth grade) Gage Fields / Ethan Stokes. Each of the dens’ fastest cars for speed advanced to the Pack Overall Speed race, creating two fields of six cars, each racing in double-elimination. In the end, Gage Fields’ car finished first overall for the pack for the second year in a row. In the only category where those in attendance choose the winner, Liam Spalding’s car won the People’s Choice trophy. Last year the pack introduced the super popular “Big Kids” category pitting those too young and those “too experienced” (never “too old”) to be Cub Scouts against each other. Cubmaster Ben Fields and Travis Timbrook won the Speed and Show categories for the “Big Kids.”
The Scouts celebrated Scout Sunday, February 5, participating in the Sunday service with their sponsoring organization, Romney First United Methodist church. Scouts also like to do community service and work with preserving our natural resources, and on March 29, for the eigth year in a row, the Scouts built 10 Bluebird boxes. Over the years, the Cub Scouts of Pack 32 have built over 100 bluebird boxes and installed them on the grounds of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, the Martinsburg Veterans Administration hospital, Hampshire Park and Romney’s Depot Valley Park.
On April 2, 26 Scouts and family members hiked through the Paw Paw tunnel. As one parent commented, the bats hanging in the tunnel were “particularly interesting.” Wrapping up the outdoor activities for April, on a cool and breezy Sunday, April 23, along with some alumni of Pack 32, members of Boy and Girl Scout Troops 76 and 9076 joined nearly two dozen Cub Scouts and their family members fishing at a “secret” fishing spot at the north end of Hampshire County. (No experienced fisherman divulges where their best fishing spots are.)
The Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 32 predominantly attend all elementary schools in Hampshire County or are home-schooled, and new members are always welcome. If you know a boy or girl in grades K-5 who is interested in joining Cub Scouts, it is never too late to start. Families interested in joining Pack 32 can do so at any time by coming to one of the weekly meetings. Weekly meetings are held from 7-8 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Romney First United Methodist Church at 49 North High Street in Romney. For more information, including many more photos, check out the pack’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pack32romney/ alternatively, you can call or text Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835.
