100 Years Ago — Dec. 28, 1921
THREE CHURCHES — Mrs. Bertie Woodroof, of Romney, is spending some time with her father Amos Sneathen.
RIO — Clarence Davis and Alva Wolford, who have been working in Piedmont, came home on Friday before Christmas.
SPRING GAP — Miss Annie Moreland will accompany Miss Rosia Day to Martinsburg and take up a position there.
Rev. C.W. Stump, a minister of the Southern Methodist Church, was paralyzed in his pulpit at Stony Ridge Church, Hardy County, near Rock Oak Sunday morning while preaching and died about three hours afterward.
50 Years Ago — Dec. 22, 1971
Hampshire High football coach Paul Clovis was named Tri-Valley Conference coach of the year for the second straight time at a recent meeting of the TVC coaches.
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will work with the Federal-State Crop Reporting Service in conducting a Fruit Tree Survey, Ag Commissioner Gus R. Douglass has said. The purpose is to update information on the number of apple and peach trees and their variety and age.
Showing at the Alpine Theatre this week is the movie “Big Jake,” starring John Wayne and Richard Boone.
40 Years Ago — Dec. 23, 1981
Beatrice Foods Company named Elizabeth C. Smith, of Romney, West Virginia state winner in the 4-H Home Management Program sponsored.
A quarter of a century ago, as many as 10 million evergreens were being harvested off farm woodlands to provide Christmas trees. One of the largest Christmas trees ever displayed was a 67-year-old white fir measuring 96 feet, two inches. It was displayed in Pershing Square in Los Angeles in 1948.
30 Years Ago — Dec. 25, 1991
For the past 50 years, youngsters from Hampshire County and the surrounding area have attended the First National Bank’s Christmas party. Anxiously waiting in cold temperatures to be able to tell Ole Saint Nick what they would like for Christmas, approximately 1,000 to 2,000 children attended the traditional party each year.
The party has been a bank tradition since the early 1940s. The late W. Marvin Williams, president of the bank at the time, established it. Santa has given out tons of candy, bushels of oranges, thousands of pairs of gloves and countless pencils and books over the years. Bank directors and employees of the bank help Santa distribute goodies to the boys and girls.
The annual party this year was held Dec. 14.
20 Years Ago — Dec. 27, 2001
JUNCTION — Harold and Ruth Statler are spending Christmas with their daughter, Amy and family in Palm Springs, Calif. —Eugene Kelly is suffering from a broken leg. I’m sure he would much rather be watering his flowers in the green house. — Christopher Clayton, son of Tim and Denise Clayton, has finished his first semester of college and is home for the holidays.
HIGH VIEW — Debbie and Michael Boyce’s son, Chris, has graduated from Shenandoah University in Winchester, on Dec. 15, with a master’s degree in business administration with a 4.0 average. —The Capon Valley Ruritan and the Capon Bridge Ruritan delivered the toys that were collected during the Toys For Tots program to the local children. Harry Spaid and Stu Cuppett, along with their helpers, made Christmas a little merrier for a lot of kids. This is a project that requires a lot of cooperation from the people who drop the toys at the different locations to the person who picks them up and takes them to the distribution centers. Bob Flanagan was also
10 Years Ago — Dec. 28, 2011
ROMNEY – The name “Potomac Music” says it all. And even though owner Steve Dawson is closing up shop on the business as of the end of this month, the sign will continue to landmark the location along Main Street in Romney and the sound of music will continue to be heard coming from the little storefront.
But for now, musical instruments are being removed from their wall hangers, strings, picks and other accessories are being packed up and even the display cases are being sold, as Potomac Music closes its doors on the business portion of the shop for good.
Casey and Nathan Hite were blessed with the arrival of their twins, Jacob Andrew and Gracie Lynn, on Nov. 17, 2011. Jacob was born at 9:22 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 19 3/4 inches long. Gracie was born at 10 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Andrew and Cynthia Moreland of Capon Springs. Paternal grandparents are John and Debbie Hite of Bloomery.
