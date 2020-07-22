Back in time

100 Years Ago — July 21, 1920
Ed Fox met with a painful and serious accident Monday afternoon at the farm of his sister, Mrs. Carrie Harmison, near town. He was driving a mower, cutting some heavy grass. The mower became choked and he got off the machine to remedy the trouble. One of the horses hitched to the mower was a young one and as he was about to get on again, the colt started and Mr. Fox was thrown in front of the blade. One of the bones of the left forearm was cut and broken in several places by the cutter. He was taken to the house and Dr. Dailey was summoned who dressed the wound and took him to a Cumberland hospital for further treatment. It is hoped that the arm will not have to be amputated.
After deliberating 7 hours and 30 minutes, the jury in the case of Peter Weisengoff yesterday returned a verdict of involuntary manslaughter. Judge Francis H. Reynolds then imposed a sentence of 14 months in the Mineral County jail and a fine of $2,000 and costs. Several hundred persons were in the corridors of the Court House and in front of the building when the decision was given. It was the 2nd trial of Weisengoff. He was more fortunate this time, having drawn a 10 years’ sentence at the end of the 1st trial, when the jury returned a verdict of 2nd degree murder against him.
“Bill Apperson’s Boy,” a tale of the Blue Ridge Mountains of Kentucky, adapted from Hapsburg Leibe’s story, “That Woman,” will play at the Opera House Saturday, this week, afternoon and night. This story contains everything necessary to make a realistic picture of life in Old Kentucky. It has a real, old-fashioned Kentucky feud, which alone is worth the admission price. We want you all to see this story of the mountains since it is good, clean and wonderful entertainment from start to finish. Don’t forget, Saturday, afternoon and night.
50 Years Ago — July 22, 1970
Coffman Fisher will re-open in Romney on Aug. 6 at 24 W. Main St. in the remodeled Shear’s Department Store Building. The Coffman Fisher Co. first opened a store in Romney in October 1927, with Edgar Heltzel as manager. This store was destroyed by fire in November 1927. The location at the corner of Main and Marsham Streets was opened in the spring of 1928.
Hampshire County’s major fruit crops have come through in normal volume up to this point, an industry spokesman said early this week. Both apples and peaches appear to be well set on the trees and growing nicely, moisture conditions being much better than last season. If past presumptions are correct, the Romney area should come up with a million bushels of the “King of Fruits,” and possibly 150,000 bushels of the “Queen of Fruits.”
It is time again for the 5th Annual Potomac Highland Beauty Pageant. It will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, in Romney. Time and place will be announced later. Princesses from 11 counties in the eastern part of W. Va. will arrive in Romney on Friday, Aug. 14. The girls will be taking part in several activities that are planned for their benefit and pleasure. On Sat. they will start the day with a brunch at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Williams. The brunch will be served by the Romney Woman’s Club. At this time, the girls will meet with the judges for the 1st time. They will have private interviews with the judges during that afternoon and the judging will be completed after the judges see them on the stage that night.
40 Years Ago — July 23, 1980
Beginning Saturday, July 26, General Telephone’s Romney customers will no longer have to dial “0” and wait for an operator to connect them with Directory Assistance when they need phone numbers not listed in local directories. According to Russ Cave, District Service Manager for General Telephone’s Romney area, beginning that morning telephone customers in the company’s 12 exchange service areas will be able to call Directory Assistance directly by dialing the 4 digit number “1411.” This includes the communities of Romney, Capon Bridge, Augusta, Burlington, Fort Ashby, Levels, Moorefield, Maysville, Paw Paw, Petersburg and Wardensville, W. Va.
“Four’s Enough,” softball’s newest, most exciting 4-member show, will be in Romney on Aug. 9 to challenge the Romney Rockets softball team. The spectacular performance of “Four’s Enough” will include trick pitching, trick plays – fielding and throwing, light comedy and family entertainment.
Sunday, July 20, 1980, marked a first for a Romney native in the field of sports when Susan Loy rode Billie Bob’s Buff in the 1st race at the Charles Town track. Although Susan’s horse didn’t win, it was quite a thrill for her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Loy, to see her rounding the track and coming into the home stretch with the calmness and speed of a veteran. Susan’s grandmother, Mrs. Leatha Loy, accompanied by Mr. and Mrs. Blaine Turner, Mrs. Mae Sowers and Mrs. Lincoln Cox of Kirby were standing at the rail cheering Susan on, as were her sisters, Mary Ann and Ellen, and her aunt, Mary Lynn Bowman. It was a great day for Romney racing fans who are looking forward to seeing many more races with Susan.
30 Years Ago — July 25, 1990
Representatives from several organizations and numerous individuals gathered at the Romney Fire Hall last Saturday evening to honor Hampshire County’s “Great Lady,” Mrs. Anita Rannells. During the program, Mrs. Rannells was presented a scrapbook containing news clippings and pictures of events in her life. Six Hampshire County young representatives each presented her with a pink carnation as a special thanks for all Mrs. Rannells has done for the schools, communities and individuals.
Potomac Edison has expanded its efforts to encourage computer education in Hampshire County. Four additional schools will be receiving 5 Apple IIGS Computers with 5 3.5 drives and 1 5.25 drive and 1 IMAGEWRITER printer. Those schools are Grassy Lick, Augusta, Mill Creek and John J. Cornwell. With the addition of these schools, all Hampshire County elementary schools are involved in this Potomac Edison project. The 1st school involved in this project was Hampshire High, which houses an Apple Computer Lab with 25 Apple IIGS Computers, a Digicard network and 1 printer.
The 351st Ordnance Company (USAR) recently completed a highly successful 3 week tour of active duty at Germersheim Army Depot, West Germany. The unit of 200 plus men, split between soldiers from the headquarters and ammo platoons in Romney and maintenance and ammo section in Martinsburg, worked in a support mission of the depot, receiving a passing (trained) grade in all phases and a plaque of recognition from the host unit.
20 Years Ago — July 26, 2000
Romney Middle School will have a new principal this year, according to superintendent Gerald Mathias. Local resident and educational instructor John Watson will take the helm when school starts in August. Watson is a 17-year veteran of the educational system, beginning his career at the W. Va. School for the Deaf as a coach, houseparent and substitute teacher.
A group of residents from the Buffalo Gap neighborhood asked the Hampshire County Commission Tuesday to place a moratorium on issuing outdoor music festival permits. Jim Hott, the spokesman for the neighborhood group, said the purpose of the moratorium is to allow the County Commission time to revise existing outdoor music festival regulations. Hott presented commissioners with a letter outlining proposed changes to the ordinance.
Members, friends and guests of the Bloomery Presbyterian church celebrated the church’s 175th anniversary on Sunday afternoon. Bloomery pastor Ronald L. Wilkes welcomed guests and an opening prayer was offered by past minister Foster Couchman. According to reports, Couchman began ministering at the Bloomery Presbyterian Church after completing seminary for $7.50 per sermon. Glenwood Johnson, current member and elder of the church, provided attendees with a look back at the history of the nearly 2 century year old church.
10 Years Ago — July 21, 2010
The 95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Airborne) will be making a trip to Romney in August. According to Master Sgt. Travis Grapes, who is a native of Romney and a graduate of Hampshire High School, the civil affairs liaison team from Fort Bragg annually gets together off-site for training and other activities. The team of senior enlisted soldiers will be meeting in Romney Aug. 23-28 for this year’s annual meeting to discuss professional development, training and other topics.
The Hampshire County School Board met Monday night and named Patty Lipps as the new principal of Romney Elementary School. Lipps is transferring from her current position as assistant principal of Hampshire High School. She will be replacing Terrie Jo Saville, who has moved to the board office as the new personnel director for the local school system. Romney City Administrator Eileen Johnson discussed the Safe Route to School project with the board, as well as the paving of School Street.
Sunday night’s Praise in the Park, held at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta, drew the biggest crowd ever to the Clem/Tripp Amphitheater. That’s the word from Hampshire County Parks and Recreation Director Bruce Nicholson, who attended the free concert. The event brought church congregations together from around the county, with an estimated 500-plus people showing their support for the night of gospel music performed by local talent.
