It’s back to school time. Get ready to learn with our school supplies raffle. Each gift basket includes stationary and youth books. Tickets are 25 cents each (or 6 for $1) and can be purchased at the circulation desk. Choose from Easy, Middle Grade or Young Adult reading categories. There will be 1 winner in each category. Drawings will take place on Sept. 1. Please be sure to write your contact information on your tickets so that we can reach out to the winners.
This month’s special event will take place the 1st week of September. Come to the library during regular opening hours to solve puzzles, answer riddles and find clues that will allow you to “Escape the Library.” The theme of this escape room is Greek mythology. Follow in the footsteps of famed archaeologist, Sir Arthur Evans, as he explores the labyrinthine Palace of Knossos—the legendary home of the mighty Minotaur. This room is expected to take participants about 30 to 45 minutes to complete and should offer a stimulating intellectual challenge. Play alone or in a group. We recommend that young patrons come with an adult. No sign-up is required.
Sept. 13 through 17 is Fine Free Week.
Upcoming HCPL Events:
Every Friday, 11 a.m. – Children’s storytime
Aug. 24, 1:30 p.m. – Book club will be discussing “Where the Crawdad Sings” by Delia Owens.
Aug. 29-Sept.4 – Escape Room. Visit the library and participate in an exciting mythology-themed escape room.
Aug. 31, 5:30 p.m. – Teen night. Come play a game of cornhole on the library balcony.
Sept. 1 – Raffle Drawing
Sept. 6 – Closed for Labor Day
Sept. 7, 5:30 p.m. – Lego Night. This month’s theme is “build a schoolhouse.”
Sept. 9, 3:30 p.m. – STEM Craft/Experiment. Learn about the weather, go cloud-watching and build your own weather calendar or chart.
Sept. 11 – Arts & Music Festival. Drop by the library during the festival to get a craft bag. The grab-and-go bags will be themed around the subject of bees and pollination.
