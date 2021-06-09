Coincidental to the end of the school year, Romney Cub Scout Pack 32 has shifted to their summer schedule, meaning dens will continue to meet individually as needed. In preparation for the summer break, the Cub Scouts held a pack meeting on May 26 where over 150 youth awards and recognitions were presented, and the Bear den (3rd graders) led by Den Leader Brittany Long had an outdoor carnival filled with activities, contests and prizes.
Fourteen Scouts received badges of rank at the May 26 meeting, including in precedence order: Lion (Kindergarten) – Addi Krupka-Collins, Braeya Long, Jaxson Spaulding and Phineas Timbrook; Bobcat – Jacob Fields and Jacob Leake; Tiger (1st grade) – Sadie Fields, Wolf (2nd grade) Christian Mattingly and Nate Shugars; Bear (3rd grade) – Gage Fields, Archer Long, Ethan Stokes; Webelos (4th grade) – Bocki Heavner and Nathaniel Stokes. Particularly noteworthy was the fact that the several of the recognized Lion Scouts completed 100% of every available adventure this program year. Those familiar with Cub Scouting, they may have noticed that missing from the rank advancements were 5th grade Arrow of Light Scouts, but Den Leader Kim Gillette has 9 of the 13 registered Scouts within a whisper of completing Cub Scouting’s highest rank, the Arrow of Light. Fortunately, all the Scouts at every grade level have through the end of July to continue to work on and complete any elective or required adventures to finish their rank.
The whole pack will continue to participate in special outings over the summer such as marching in the Hampshire County Fair parade on July 29, having a final awards and graduation ceremony along with a picnic on August 1 and a day trip to DelGrosso’s Amusement and Water Park on August 7. The pack committee will meet Wednesday, June 9 to add other activities for the months of June and July.
The Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 32 predominantly attend the following schools or are home schooled: Romney, Augusta, Springfield – Green Spring, Slanesville and John J. Cornwall Elementary Schools and the WV Schools for the Deaf and Blind and new members are always welcome. For more information contact Pack Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at cell phone 703-477-5835 or look for Cub Scout Pack 32 online via www.BeAScout.org.
