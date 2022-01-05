100 Years Ago — Jan. 4, 1922
The annual election for mayor, recorder and councilmen for the town of Romney will be held tomorrow. So far we have not heard of any candidate for the offices and from what we hear there seems to be a disposition to retain in office the incumbents, though whether or not they are willing to serve is somewhat in question.
Among the Christmas activities here was a dance at the New Century Hotel on last Thursday evening. Those attending were Misses Heiskell, Kargus, Curtis, Henning and Keller; Mesdames E.F. Staub and Paul H. Milleson, and Messrs. Baird, Shannon, Milleson, Hill, Peterson, Hockman and Marshall.
Thomas Mulledy sold to the county right of way over his lands for a road in Springfield district, the cost consideration being $60.
50 Years Ago — Jan. 5, 1972
SHANKS — The Charles Cravers are the proud grandparents of a grandson born on New Year’s Day at Wurtzsburg, Germany. Their daughter and son-in-law have been stationed there for the past two years. The baby was born on his great-grandfather’s birthday.
AUGUSTA— Miss Lillian Ruckman, of Arlington, Va., and Billy Ruckman, who is in the Navy and stationed at Pearl Harbor, spent Christmas with their mother, sister and brother, Mrs. Marie Ruckman, Karen and Wayne.
—Congratulations to the Ruritan members for putting the beautiful red star at the Augusta Fairgrounds. It brought joy to all who saw it.
Hope it will be there next year.
40 Years Ago — Jan. 6, 1982
A record 31 wild boar were killed during West Virginia’s recently completed boar hunting season, according to the wildlife resources division.
This harvest was substantially higher than the 9 killed in 1980 and 3 killed in 1979. James Stover of Charleston checked the largest boar on record in West Virginia in the first day of the season. This male boar weighed 240 pounds and was killed in Boone County.
Richard Killmeyer, Hampshire County, is one of 20 West Virginians to compete for two vacancies at the U.S. Naval Academy. U.S. Sen. Robert C. Byrd nominated him.
The Romney Pioneer freshmen opened their season Dec. 21 at Moorefield as they trampled the Yellow Jackets 40 to 11. The roundballers began their season by breaking a school record by holding Moorefield to 11 points. The old record was set in 1967 when the Pioneers held Union to 13 points.
30 Years Ago — Jan. 1, 1992
Teachers and students at Capon Bridge Elementary may be bringing in the New Year at a new school. According to superintendent of Hampshire County Schools Gerald Mathias, construction on the building is complete and students may be having class there by Jan. 10. The elementary school consists of 25 classrooms plus an art/music room, computer area, media center and a multipurpose room. An open house is planned.
The record high temperature for 1991 was 100 degrees on Aug. 2 and the record low of six degrees on Dec. 20. Liquid precipitation for the year was 26.78 inches.
20 Years Ago — Jan. 3, 2002
Elizabeth Smith, Leesburg, Va., and Greg Smith with wife, Michelle, and 14- month-old daughter, Eva, were in Romney for a holiday visit with their father, Porter Smith.
Tom and Granis Dowling, Harpers Ferry, joined her brother and sister-in-law, Heber and Ann Parsons, and family for Christmas.
Betty and Bill Parker were in Harpers Ferry for Christmas with their daughter, Cindy Kitchen, and family.
10 Years Ago — Jan. 4, 2012
A teacher and Local School Improvement Council leader at Springfield-Green Spring Elementary School has turned to parents and lawmakers to help address numerous issues that have an adverse impact on the students and their learning environment.
“It’s a picture of why we keep asking for more and more space,” said Gayle Allen, a kindergarten teacher, vice president of the school’s LSIC and vice president of the school’s faculty senate.
ROMNEY — The Trojan Athletic Association may call its tournament the Holiday Invitational, but the home team turned the first year of girls’ play into a holiday classic.
The streaking Hampshire Trojans beat Keyser’s Golden Tornado 56-51 in an epic tussle that hinged on a few different factors, depending on who you talk to.
JUNCTION — Fred “Chub” Hartman wasn’t feeling well at Christmas and was admitted to Winchester hospital on Monday. He was transferred to Dawnview Nursing Home on Saturday, New Year’s Eve, and passed away within hours of being admitted. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
The community is invited to gather with other Christians, pastors and intercessors to pray for revival in our county. Our churches, families and individuals are in need of a mighty move of God. This will only come by prevailing prayer, unified prayer, to be held on Saturdays, Jan. 7 and Jan. 21. at Fox’s Hollow Baptist Church at 7 p.m. Traveling west of Romney 3 miles on Route 50, turn right onto Fox’s Hollow Road, bear right and go 1/10 mile. The church is located on the right.
