This is the time for cutting flowers and sometimes it seems like they all bloom at once.
The house is filled with vases here and everywhere. First were the daffodils, then hyacinths and lilies of the valley. Now it’s iris and peonies.
When you’re cutting, do it in the morning when the plants are fresh and full of moisture. If you can’t do it then, wait until late afternoon or evening when the sun is not on them.
Take a small pail of warm water with you so you can immerse them as they’re cut. Snip a couple blades of ornamental grass or a few long daylily or iris leaves for interest in the bouquet.
Once indoors, strip away all the leaves so there are none in the water to promote bacteria, and then recut the ends. For woody stems on shrubs like mock orange, scrape the sides or split the stem up the middle an inch or so to allow water better access to the inner tissue.
When cutting Oriental poppies, sear the end as you cut them. Otherwise they’ll ooze sap that makes the water messy. I carry a Bic lighter with me just for that purpose.
Inside, keep your vases out of full sun. Add a little generic, non diet, lemon lime soda like 7-Up to the water. The sugar feeds the flower and the acidity keeps the bacteria away. A liter of cheap generic soda will keep for a long time and no fizz is no problem.
Cut flowers are the reason I garden.
The Dahlias in the window boxes over the porch bannisters are blooming and gorgeous. We have one more window box, but last year one of our new little kittens liked sleeping in it and finally, near the end of the season, the last dahlia gave up the fight. Possibly some begonias would be good in it this year.
We had to bring our plants inside a time or 2, along with the hanging geraniums, but hopefully they can stay out now. We are still watching the night forecasts.
The rains were not my friends this spring. Last year in our gently sloping back garden, the perennials were munched down to the ground by deer. The lack of vegetation allowed not only the mulch to wash down to the fencing; the perennials did also.
This was an unwelcome and unpleasant consequence we didn’t expect. Many of them had been in the ground for years and should have had a better root system than that.
How could plants with roots and a small amount of foliage wash away like they did?
I had spread out a lot of seeds earlier in the season, and of course they washed down also. Black-eyed Susans, coneflowers and asters are just a few perennials popping up in new places, mostly mixed together in groups of green. Not to mention the rains brought myriad weeds to life that we will be pulling out til next winter.
The daylilies are where they should be, as are most of the lilies. There are about a dozen Asiatic lilies that have navigated to new and unusual places, but there are several plants that are nowhere to be found.
I am currently identifying and separating them as best I can so they can be moved and transplanted. Unfortunately, none of them took their metal plant markers with them.
Just as we’re doing it, there is still time for you to do any dividing and transplanting you have been putting off. We have exchanged a few perennials with friends (masked and practicing safe distancing, of course) and since we are not having any deer coming in the gardens, they stand a good chance of survival.
We had some naked ladies (Lycoris squamigera) show up well away from their home and we transplanted them first. If you have some that need moved, this is the time to do it. They’ll die back pretty soon and you’ll never find them ’til the flowers pop up in August.
Our woodland garden sits up on a steeper slope than the one in the back yard and it’s always been a prime deer path. So, even if they didn’t get eaten, the plants got loosened and pulled up, allowing everything to simply float down the hill when it rained.
Periwinkle, Veronica, Lamium, bee balm and many other ground covers are growing together in indistinguishable groups. Larry is clearing some of it out, but I hate to lose those plants. Maybe just mulching it is the answer.
If you have no deer and a steep slope, planting shrubs along with some grasses or ground covers, may be a good way to keep erosion at a minimum. Pay attention to the sun on the slope during the day and then check out plants that will work together in that area.
Just because you like them, doesn’t mean shade-loving ground covers will work well with sun-loving shrubs. Although if a sun-loving shrub is planted in such way that it’s shading the ground covers...well you get the idea.
Since digging holes and watering new plants can result in problems on the bare soil, you may want to get some landscape netting to hold things in place, especially if you’re mulching. Eventually they will work together and make an attractive slope. A little advance planning is all it takes.
I do want to again mention that granulated Milorganite, although wonderful at keeping the deer at bay, is actually a soil amendment. If you have foliage plants or evergreen shrubs, granules worked into the soil when planting will promote outstanding greenery because it’s full of nitrogen. But for vegetables and flowering plants, not so much.
However, spread loosely around the plants or hung around the fence in cloth bags keeps the deer away and it doesn’t get absorbed into the soil when it rains.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
