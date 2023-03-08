Colby Nichols 2022

As I sit to write another column, sorrow is on my heart. A friend who I was privileged to meet back in the fall of 2014 just passed from this life to the next. His name was Michael Walden. 

You never know when significant people are going to come into your life in the seasons we have on this Earth. I am thankful I got to know Big Mike. We shared a love of basketball and a love of coaching. I was looking for a coach, and Michael was introduced to me at just the right time. 

