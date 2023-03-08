As I sit to write another column, sorrow is on my heart. A friend who I was privileged to meet back in the fall of 2014 just passed from this life to the next. His name was Michael Walden.
You never know when significant people are going to come into your life in the seasons we have on this Earth. I am thankful I got to know Big Mike. We shared a love of basketball and a love of coaching. I was looking for a coach, and Michael was introduced to me at just the right time.
For the next five years, Mike had a major impact on the youth of Hampshire County through coaching. He first invested his time into a “new” travel basketball team called the Hampshire Hornets.
The first team included fourth- and fifth-graders from across the county. The next year it was similar. I personally know that during those two years, Mike and his family invested their lives and finances into being part of this new program. Following that time, Mike did what he needed to do to coach middle school sports in West Virginia.
Many don’t know this, but not just anyone can coach in the public schools. If you are outside of education, you have to pay out of pocket for a special class and get certified before you ever get the job – again, more sacrifice.
Once Mike got the job at RMS, the sacrifice continued for the young boys. He never worked the traditional school day hours, so he ran the roads and did everything he could to be there on time and coach these kids for three more years.
Not only did Mike have an immeasurable impact on countless youth during those five years, I am forever grateful that one of those kids was mine.
When parents give their kids to sports at any age, they are entrusting their prized possessions to a coach. You never know what you’re going to get with each season. Sometimes you want the season to never end while other times you’re thankful when the last horn sounds.
Coaching is a risky business. At each level of growth there are different outcome hopes. Early, you just want them to learn the skills. As you get to the higher levels, it is about those skills and ultimately winning a contest.
Agreement and disagreements range across the spectrum of the games we play. One thing I know at the end of the day was that Michael Walden loved the kids he coached. He invested his time, finances and emotions into every child he worked with.
I thank God for the investment that Michael Walden put into my child as a player on a couple different teams over the years. I am reminded of a powerful scripture as I reflect upon all this.
In I Corinthians, Paul tells us in Chapter 13 what the definition of love is according to the Creator of Love. The words that jump out to me, “Love never Fails.”
Whatever you choose to invest your life into, if you move with love, you will never fail. Yes you may not always come out on top if it is coaching but Love = Never Fail. I like the odds with that.
As I end another column, I want to leave you with the lyrics of an Alan Jackson song that touched Mike within this last season. Let it speak to you about Love and what you invest in.
You only get a minute, better live while you’re in it,
‘Cause it’s gone in a blink
It’s the people you love, not the money and stuff
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.