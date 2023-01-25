All month – Old time jammin’

CB jam 2.tif
CB jam 1.tif

The Capon Bridge Old Time Jam group meets every month, on the second and fourth Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Cat and the Fiddle (152 Capon School Street) and on the third Friday of the month from 6 to 9 p.m. at The River House.

Peter.tif
50 West.tif
Soap.tif
Kisses.tif
Olivia Ellen Lloyd.tif
recital.jpg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.