All month – Old time jammin’
The Capon Bridge Old Time Jam group meets every month, on the second and fourth Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Cat and the Fiddle (152 Capon School Street) and on the third Friday of the month from 6 to 9 p.m. at The River House.
All levels are welcome; acoustic instruments only. For updates, events and schedule changes, join the “Capon Bridge Old Time Jam” Facebook page.
Feb. 2 – ‘Sip and paint’
Ladies – spend a little time getting to know your artistic side at Crystal Valley Ranch from 5 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 2 at their “Sip and Paint” event. Missy Shockey will be teaching a step-by-step lesson on how to paint, and all supplies are provided.
The price for the event is $25, and it includes your completed 11x14 artwork and your first drink.
Feb. 4 – Concert: Peter and Deborah
Peter and Deborah team up once again for a Feb. 4 concert at The River House. Deborah’s musical style is influenced by her roots and classic country singers like Loretta Lynn and Lacy J. Dalton, as well as folk artists like John Denver and Cat Stevens. Peter, a longtime singer/songwriter, has been in rock and fusion bands but has a soft spot for the music of Bob Dylan, Peter Paul and Mary and James Taylor, just to name a few.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and Eric Sandstorm will be the show’s opener. Tickets are $18 ahead of time and $22 at the door.
Feb. 4 –Concert: Capon Bridge American Legion
Ronnie Wolford and 50 West return to their stomping grounds at the Capon Bridge American Legion for a concert on Saturday, Feb. 4.
The band starts at 8 p.m. and the concert runs until midnight. Come out to support Post 137 and hear local, live music in Capon Bridge.
Feb. 4 – Herbal soap-making
Willow Moon Farm in Gore is holding a hands-on soap-making class on Feb. 4 for those looking to learn how to make natural soap – without synthetic fragrances.
Using herbs for scent and color, participants will make soap in the Willow Moon Farm apothecary shop, and will leave with a detailed recipe, information on where to order soap supplies and a bar of soap to take home. The class will begin at noon at 1570 Ebenezer Church Road in Gore. Cost is $115 and spots are limited. Tickets can be ordered on the Willow Moon Farm website.
Feb. 5 & 11 – Kisses in Winter
The Romney Rotary Club presents their annual Kisses in Winter event to benefit the Hampshire High School Trojan Athletic Association.
The virtual auction begins on the event’s Facebook page on Feb. 5 and runs until Feb. 9. The in-person event at the Bottling Works in Romney will be Feb. 11, starting at 7 p.m. There will be hors d’oeuvres, drinks, a DJ, an in-person auction and more. Tickets cost $40 each or $75 per couple. Contact a TAA member or the event planning committee to buy tickets.
Feb. 10 – Trivia night at TRH
The River House will hold their monthly trivia night on Friday, Feb. 10 starting at 7 p.m.
Bring your art and music knowledge (and any other fun facts) to Capon Bridge on the second Friday of every month for the fan-favorite event. Teams of two to five will compete, and it’s free to play. Study up, get there early to grab a seat, and come join the fun.
Auxiliary 33 in Keyser is hosting their second event of the year – a fun-filled dance for family at the Keyser Fire Station 2 (by the bowling alley).
They will have prizes (like for best dressed), raffles, food, games, photo opportunities and a DJ. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and runs until 9.
The cost is $5 per person and children three and under are admitted free.
Feb. 18 – Concert: Olivia Ellen Lloyd
Olivia Ellen Lloyd will make a stop at The River House in Capon Bridge for the first time at her concert on Feb. 18. Her self-funded and independently-released debut album “Loose Cannon” has been making waves in the Americana genre, and the West Virginia native (from Shepherdstown) has a sound reminiscent of her roots and modern influences.
Tickets for the concert are $18 ahead of time or $22 at the door. Right now, the concert’s opening performer is TBA. Check the TRH Facebook page for updates.
Feb. 19 – Winter student recital
The Cat and the Fiddle’s winter student recital will begin at 2 p.m. on Feb. 19. Everyone is welcome to cheer on the students as they perform on the fiddle, guitar, banjo, piano and ukulele.
The recital will take place at 195 Capon School Street, and the admission is free.
Mark your calendar
Feb. 2 Groundhog Day
Feb. 12 Super Bowl
Feb. 14 Valentine’s Day
Feb. 20 President’s Day
Feb. 21 Mardi Gras
Feb. 22 Ash Wednesday (Lent begins)
