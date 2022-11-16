Ashlyn Marie Ramsay of Augusta recently earned her Juris Doctorate from WVU’s College of Law.
She successfully passed the WV State Bar Exam and was sworn into the Supreme Court of Appeals in West Virginia on Oct. 19.
Ashlyn earned her bachelors degree in Political Science from WVU in 2019, and is a 2015 graduate of Hampshire High School. She is an associate attorney in the Morgantown office of Bowles Rice as a member of the Energy Team.
She’s the daughter of Chuck and Teresa Ramsay and the granddaughter of Harry and Helen Pyles and the late Shirley Ramsey, all of Augusta.
