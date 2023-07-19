Sergeant Major Lucian Grey of the 1st West Virginia Volunteer Infantry.

Bird’s eye view of Romney in 1863, by Sergeant Major Lucian Grey of the 1st West Virginia Volunteer Infantry.

100 years ago

A rumor was current on the street last week that the still and liquor taken by Sheriff Saville from a building on the farm of Herman Heare had been stolen from the Court House. The truth is that some of the liquor was stolen but enough of it remained to offer, together with the still at the trial of Heare, at which he was acquitted. The liquor was poured out and the still demolished by Deputy Sheriff Miller after the trial.

