100 years ago
A rumor was current on the street last week that the still and liquor taken by Sheriff Saville from a building on the farm of Herman Heare had been stolen from the Court House. The truth is that some of the liquor was stolen but enough of it remained to offer, together with the still at the trial of Heare, at which he was acquitted. The liquor was poured out and the still demolished by Deputy Sheriff Miller after the trial.
The Court House bell, which hung for many years in Romney’s historic old Court House and called together countless sessions of court, was rehung in the cupola of Hampshire County’s new Court House Tuesday afternoon of last week, at the direction of the County Court. The old bell has a very sweet tone and rings loud and clear from its new belfry.
50 years ago - 1973
Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Swank have resigned from the Capon Bridge schools to move to Tucker County, where Mr. Swank has accepted the principalship of Parsons High School.
Mr. and Mrs. Paul J. Clem are proud to announce the birth of a son July 13. The little gentleman has been named Kevin Scott.
Mr. Robert W. Starford has been named general manager of Eastern Building Supply, Inc.
Mr. and Mrs. Denver Kidner, accompanied by Miss Laura Long and Miss Cindy Shingleton, spent last week in Ocean City, Md.
40 years ago -1983
Larry S. Miller was elected mayor of Romney. Judge John Hamilton administered the oath of office.
The Review carried a reprint of a Huntsville, Ala. news story stating that Edward O. Buckbee, director of the Space Museum at Huntsville was continuing to build it into a national attraction. Buckbee is a Romney native.
Making a weekend boating and fishing trip down through the Trough were Jim Ganoe, Keith Lee, Perry Coleman, Bill Coleman, Alex Lee, Mike Coleman and Wayne Shanholtz.
In the editorial, the writer stated that “the thermometer is hitting 90 degrees every day and the gardens are drying up for lack of moisture ...”
Mr. James Shockey was given a surprise birthday party July 16 commemorating his 81st birthday.
30 years ago -1993
Local orchardists would like to see a repeat of last year’s “good” peach and apple crops, but this year they need the rain. Peaches ready to pick the first of August need water now for the final swell. While flooding continues in the rain-soaked Midwest, many easterners continue to look for an end to the hot, dry weather conditions that threaten to cause water shortages in many regions. There is currently not a water shortage in Romney. However, the South Branch River is so low that plant workers are having problems getting the water out of the river.
20 years ago - 2003
AUGUSTA— Local officials received a project overview, update and tentative timetable for West Virginia’s $15 million addressing and mapping project that once completed will provide city-style addresses for Hampshire County and other rural areas of the state. The state is covering the cost of the county-by-county mapping and addressing project. The statewide program frees Hampshire County from
having to foot the bill, which is estimated at between $200,000 and $500,000 for an individual county.
CHARLESTON — The county’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 5.5 percent in June, following a dip to 4.8 percent the month before. Hampshire County had 8,880 persons employed in June out of a total possible labor force of 9,390 residents. That’s according to the West Virginia Bureau of Employment Programs. A total of 510 eligible persons were out of work in Hampshire County in June.
FRANKLIN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s largest paper birch forest is being protected from development. The Nature Conservancy of West Virginia is paying $20,000 for a conservation easement for 460 acres that include Ruleman Mountain in Pendleton County.
10 years ago - 2013
ROMNEY — Hampshire High School graduate Loretta Lorraine West has spent the last 23 years in the U.S. Air Force. From November 2011 through May 2012 West was stationed in Afghanistan as part of the 455th Expeditionary Medical Support squadron. For her service during that time, West was awarded the Bronze Star Medal.
ROMNEY — The 22nd Circuit’s newest judge has a few weeks to go before he’s hearing cases. Romney attorney Charlie Carl was appointed to the bench last week by Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin, 3-1/2 months after his name was sent to the governor for consideration.
ROMNEY — The Romney Park and Recreation Commission voted unanimously in favor of utilizing a portion of a $14,000 grant, to clean up 1,750 feet of surface roughly 8- feet wide on an existing walking trail. The trail begins at Sioux Lane and goes north along the abandoned rail spur. The nature trail is complete with wetland gardens and walk across bridges.
