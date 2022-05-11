Capon Springs celebrates 9 decades of history and hospitality
CAPON SPRINGS — Ninety is a respectable age, no matter who you are.
Capon Springs, one of the jewels in Hampshire County’s tourism tiara, is celebrating 9 decades of hosting, history and hospitality, and at the end of April, they invited guests to commemorate their legacy.
The resort’s rich history makes it – by far – one of the most unique destinations in the state, and it all begins with the water, and a man by the name of Lou Austin, his wife Virginia, and the Roaring 20s.
Lou and his friends raised $100,000 to start distributing the Capon Spring water, and its healing qualities held such renown, that the 1924 U.S. Olympic teams depended on it during their training.
After legal ups and downs with bottled water regulations, Lou bought the Capon Spring, along with its abandoned resort, on the Romney courthouse steps in 1932.
It took off from there.
The golf course’s construction began in 1934, and the end of Prohibition inspired Lou to expand his water product business to include sodas, flavored ice and, well, beer. Electricity became operational in 1937, and between 1935 and the mid-40s, facilities were added to expand the resort.
The “farm” part of Capon Springs and Farm soared to importance during World War II, when they were growing twice as much as usual to aid the war effort. Reservations at that time were up 50-60 percent.
In 1955, Capon water saw its last moments on the commercial market.
In the decades following, more additions, trails, cottages and recreational facilities were added to the resort. In the last couple years, the resort has been battling the pandemic’s challenges, and the business’ Guest Council created the “Sustainability Fund” to help it do just that.
Jonathan Bellingham, director of the resort’s guest services, called it a “transitional time” for Capon Springs.
“It’s a transitional time for us, as a family-owned and operated business, developing new leaders in our community,” Bellingham said. “We’re well on our way. We’ve found great people, and they’re showing great promise.”
At April 23’s preseason celebration at the resort, guests were able to learn some of the rich history of Capon Springs, as well as meet the management team, take a tour and celebrate 9 decades of hospitality.
Tom Austin wrote an original poem for the event, called “All Thanks to Virginia and Thanks to Lou,” honoring his ancestors’ contribution to the thriving community. A few 5th-generation Austin family members were even present to hand out glasses of Capon water for a toast.
Next up on the resort’s agenda is the annual Independence Day fireworks show at the resort, and Bellingham added that anyone – guest or not – can come try out the famed Capon Spring water. “At all times, the highlight of the resort is the water,” he said. “(Folks) can drive up and help themselves anytime.”
The ‘healing properties’ of Capon water
Before Lou Austin, before the property had golf courses or trails or cottages, Native Americans recognized the place was special: the water had healing properties.
What exactly ARE those healing qualities, though?
The water at Capon Springs has a pH of 7.2 – a neutral pH. That balance allows the water to help neutralize the buildup of acid in the body.
Since the human body is made up of over 60 percent of water, drinking good, clean water is essential. Jonathan Bellingham, director of the resort’s guest services, told the amazing story of the Capon water in February at the 32nd annual Berkeley Springs International Water Festival, explaining the science of the spring and its significance. ❏
All Thanks to Virginia and Thanks to Lou
Capon was acquired during the Depression;
The year was 1932.
And it’s still thriving generations later,
All thanks to Virginia and thanks to Lou!
Capon was the perfect vacation getaway;
Wide open spaces and good food, too.
Guests quickly found it calling them.
All thanks to Virginia and thanks to Lou!
A beautiful golf course and trails to hike;
Plus a hundred other things to do.
Employment for our nearby neighbors,
All thanks to Virginia and thanks to Lou!
Amenities were constantly added;
Always making things feel so new.
More recently the spa, now 2 escape rooms,
All thanks to Virginia and thanks to Lou!
Capon has united our families and yours;
Certainly from our point of view.
Relationships that have endured a lifetime,
All thanks to Virginia and thanks to Lou!
Still it’s the Spirit that draws you back;
The love of life and simpler things, too.
And now 90 years of friendships,
All thanks to Virginia and thanks to Lou!
Tom Austin, April 23, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.