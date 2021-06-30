Bobby and Genny Lovett’s passing punched a huge hole in the fabric of the community of Capon Bridge on June 19. Both were graduates of Capon Bridge High School and were an integral part of the community. Genny, a teacher’s aide, touched the lives of our small children as they began their studies in our educational system. Bobby was the person to call when you needed excavating done. He and Rick Davy also partnered to bring the first TV cable system to Capon Bridge. Finally, he retired from the state highway system after helping maintain our roads for many years. I will always remember him as the Bingo caller at the fire company’s weekly Bingo evenings and also at the annual yard party. They were a loyal, dedicated, loving couple that served their community and church in many ways. Their souls left this earth joined in lock-step, the way they always were. Our hearts ache for their children and families as we ask God to comfort them.
Our High View community also suffered the loss of Betty Anderson on June 23. Betty was born April 28, 1932, in Arkansas, WV. She was 89 years old and a regular visitor to my shop for many of those years. She had been a seasonal worker at Shenandoah Apple in Winchester and at Timber Ridge Fruit Farms. She was a great cook and homemaker and the heart of her family. Our sympathies go out to her children, family and friends.
Another former resident of Capon Bridge, Joette Dean Clark, 68, passed away on June 25. She was born on Oct. 13, 1952 and was the daughter of the late Curtis Dean and the late Maxine Wolford Dean. She was a graduate of Hampshire High School and had been employed by Slonaker’s Mobile Home Sales and also by Martin’s. She was a member of the Capon Bridge Christian Church. Sympathy is extended to her family and friends.
Capon Bridge will celebrate the 4th of July with a performance by Maria Rose and Danny Elswick and fireworks on Friday evening, July 2, at the Fire Hall. The music is always patriotic and the fireworks a visual delight.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be celebrating on the 4th of July in Yellow Spring with a return of great food, a live auction and car show. You do not want to miss that.
I visited the Farmers Market in Capon Bridge and made some purchases on Sunday: spring onions and homemade soap. The onions were delicious.
I was disappointed when I wasn’t a winner in the West Virginia Covid Lottery, round 1. However, there are 2 more drawings, so I can continue to dream.
The monthly Capon Bridge Community Dinner will be back on Aug. 19 and I believe ribs are on the menu. It is gratifying to note that Covid survivors need to keep their strength up and eating together is one of the best ways to accomplish this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.