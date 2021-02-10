Valentine’s Day.
How many Valentine’s Day tropes can we hit this year? You’ve got the happy couples, you’ve got the angry singles, you’ve got the hopeless romantics, and then you’ve got…me.
Last year, I was going to go on a 1st date on Valentine’s Day. Don’t lecture me about the corniness of that. I’m well aware.
Then, lo and behold, when I texted the boy right before I left my apartment, I got this response: “Ah, shoot, something came up! I’m not going to make it.”
Lovely. Imagine if I hadn’t texted him. I’d have been waiting at a restaurant in Winchester like a lonely-hearts cliché, as this boy stood me up without so much as a word.
Thankfully, I had at least the sense God gave a dummy.
If I’m being honest with myself, I haven’t had any luck on Valentine’s Day since those parties in elementary school, where kids were required to write Valentines to all their classmates.
Can we bring back mandatory Valentines? Some of us need all the help we can get, and there’s nothing like 25 Valentines to give you an ego boost.
I was catching up with one of my college friends, Shamira, this weekend. Shamira has a YouTube channel, and she was telling me that she wanted to do a video about Valentine’s Day. Shamira is also single, so she wanted her angle to be about “dating yourself.”
She wanted my input.
Well, that was her 1st mistake.
It’s the middle of a pandemic, right? We’re all spending a lot of time on our own, in our own space.
Let me tell you right now: I need a break from myself. Don’t get me wrong; I don’t want to break up with myself. But dang, can I get a breather?
The 2nd part of last year’s V-Day story is what I want to revisit. I was in a bad mood after I saw that boy’s flaky text message.
That’s probably an understatement. I was fuming. I had gotten gussied up, put on makeup, fixed my hair, all so that this boy can decide he had something better to do? Wrong decision, sir.
But my friend Jules decided that, instead of letting me fuming about idiots with Y-chromosomes, she’d go out with me instead. So we got sushi in LaVale together.
See, I left out a trope when I was listing them earlier: the “Gal-entine’s Day” girl. As far as clichés go, it’s the best.
This year I’m going to focus on all the love I already have in my corner. Friends from college, friends who are related to me, friends who decide they want to get sushi with me when idiots with poor taste cancel at the last minute, these are exactly what I want to think about this Sunday.
I’m not currently dating myself, and that’s fine. I need some time to figure out what I want. I’m kind of smothering myself. I’m a little too needy.
Also, sometimes I make rash decisions that negatively affect myself. For example, deciding to trim my bangs with office scissors in my bathroom.
“Emma, you just don’t THINK before you act! There are 2 of us in this relationship, you know!”
See what I mean? Sometimes I’m the toxic one in this relationship. So, that’s why I’m taking a break. On Sunday I’ll call my friends, I’ll call my mom, I’ll do my weekly Zoom call with my cousin and that’ll be perfect for me.
There are more types of love than just romantic love, and sometimes you have to think back to almost-being-stood-up to remember that.
