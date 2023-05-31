Annette Delmonte and her troupe of young lady riders, her remarkable carrier pigeons and the scores of renown Gentry animal actors, human arenic stars and unusual novelty features will be seen when Gentry Bros. Famous Shows combined with James Patterson’s Big 4-Ring Trained Wild Animal Circus come to Romney on Thursday, June 7, to exhibit afternoon and night and to parade the principal streets that morning with a mile of pageantry, an open air review of great beauty and colorful attractiveness, including open and closed cages, camel tandem teams, mounted bands, 200 ponies, beautiful horses, elephants, dromedaries, clowns, tableau wagons and Mother Goose floats filled with the most beautiful dogs in the world.
50 years ago – 1973
Recently, members of the Committee for the Restoration and Preservation of the Capon River completed a fund-raising, litter walk-a-thon from Wardensville to Yellow Spring along Route 259.
Miss Janice D. Veach, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. O.A. Veach of Purgitsville, received a B.A. degree from Bridgewater College, May 27.
40 years ago – 1983
Mrs. John R. Blue has returned from Pasadena, Calif., where she visited her son, John A. Blue, and family.
Dr. Sam Williams, who came from Munich, Germany, to attend his high school class reunion, returns to Germany, Saturday. Tom Williams, New York City, joined his brother here where they spent several days with their mother.
Mr. and Mrs. Keith E. Lee, Springfield, welcome Adam Keith, born May 14, at Sacred Heart Hospital. Mrs. Lee is the former Tina Loar of Frostburg.
30 years ago – 1993
Commencement exercises for the HHS class of 1993 were held Sunday, May 30, at Rannell’s Field. One hundred seventy-five seniors received diplomas. Jerry Mezzatesta, Hampshire High School teacher and member of the WV House of Delegates, addressed the class of 1993.
United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps took part in the Memorial Day observance in Romney Sunday. The local cadet unit is under the command of Lt. Charles Main and Ensign David Nichols.
20 years ago – 2003
ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Planning Commission recently received a draft copy of a proposed “adults only establishment location” ordinance. Planning commission president Walt Davis said he expects the final ordinance to be ready for County Commission consideration by the end of summer.
The proposed ordinance places a 2,000-foot restriction on where an “adults only” establishment can be located in the county. The public entrance of any such establishment could not be within 2,000 feet of a school, church, public park or recreation facility, public library, government office or private residence.
ROMNEY — Coyote sightings in a Sunrise Summit neighborhood have residents there keeping a watchful eye. Gary and Suzie Kidner say they had something of a close encounter with the pesky animals recently.
The couple woke to a chorus of yelping out beyond their Sunrise Summit area home. Gary turned on the backyard lights and spotted four or five coyotes. One had a stray cat in its grasp. The one coyote dropped the cat and joined the rest running off in the direction of Hampshire High School.
10 years ago – 2013
ELOY, Ariz. — Ernie Torres has zipped past a Mighty Morphin Power Ranger into the Guiness Book of World Records. The Hampshire County native combined two of his great passions, skydiving and martial arts, last Thursday to help a cause he’s also passionate about, the Wounded Warrior Project.
The Navy technician made the jump of a lifetime — his 700th overall — and broke 12 pine boards during a little more than a minute of freefall to shatter the record set in January by actor Jason Frank David, better known as the Green Ranger from the 1990s children’s TV series.
