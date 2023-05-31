bit

An ad in the Hampshire Review 100 years ago for the Gentry Bros. Circus

100 years ago – 1923

Annette Delmonte and her troupe of young lady riders, her remarkable carrier pigeons and the scores of renown Gentry animal actors, human arenic stars and unusual novelty features will be seen when Gentry Bros. Famous Shows combined with James Patterson’s Big 4-Ring Trained Wild Animal Circus come to Romney on Thursday, June 7, to exhibit afternoon and night and to parade the principal streets that morning with a mile of pageantry, an open air review of great beauty and colorful attractiveness, including open and closed cages, camel tandem teams, mounted bands, 200 ponies, beautiful horses, elephants, dromedaries, clowns, tableau wagons and Mother Goose floats filled with the most beautiful dogs in the world.

