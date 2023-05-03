I want to address the elephant in the room. He’s wearing swim trunks.
There’s no doubt about it: the Romney pool has been the setting of countless formative memories for Hampshire County citizens for 60 years.
It’s a major player when it comes to summer fun here – and in the minds of some, the ONLY player.
I keep hearing that, over and over and over and over again.
And over. And over.
“There’s nothing for the kids to do here.”
And now that the Romney pool is closed for the summer so town officials can evaluate its needs, their finances and how to proceed, many folks are emphasizing the idea that the pool was the “only thing” here for the kids, and now it’s “gone.”
As if Romney – and Hampshire County as a whole – is some barren wasteland where children will languish in boredom and solitude without a public pool.
I get it. I do. Because at its surface, those people are right. There’s not much for the kids here.
But to say that there’s NOTHING? It’s simply not true.
Public pools aren’t my scene. I’d rather lay out by the picnic table in my backyard, reading a book in silence, maybe with an adult beverage. To each their own, right?
But since I’m not really a pool gal, maybe it’s a little more evident to me that yes, there are other things that kids can do here.
For free, by the way, or for very little cost.
Hampshire County has two libraries. These libraries host activities for kids every single week, free of charge to the community. All you have to do is show up. They offer so much to Hampshire County beyond books – though, encouraging kids to get a reading list going for the summer wouldn’t hurt, either.
Hampshire County has rivers and a glut of unique outdoor and/or historical sites. For folks that have lived here their whole lives, sure, maybe those attractions don’t seem so attractive.
But they’re there. And they’re free to explore.
If you paid attention to this year’s registration dates and deadlines, maybe you are taking advantage of the summer programs offered by the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind or Hampshire County Schools. I was just talking to a friend last week who said she signed her kids up for the summer program with the school system, because it seemed like it’d be fun and informative for them and they’d have nothing else going on.
How about The River House? They’ve been expanding their kids’ activities and opportunities over the course of the last few months. How about music lessons, art-for-all or their many, many outdoor programs? Not to mention, TRH hosts concerts, club meetings, trivia nights, open mic events and more. They may not all be free, but again. It’s something.
Or, if you’re a churchgoer, what about church summer programs? Sunday school? Volunteer days? Vacation Bible School? Again – it’s SOMETHING.
It’s not much. That’s true. While the exaggeration that there’s NOTHING for kids to do here does exasperate me a bit, there is a nugget of truth there.
It’s not a bustling community if you’re a kid, and that’s frustrating.
But that should be the focus, I think. Not pouring all of our attention into sticking more Band Aids on an ailing six-decade-old pool. Let’s pursue pool renovations and repairs, and let’s work together to fundraise for it. Sure, I’m on board with that, no doubt about it.
There’s a bigger issue here, though. Doesn’t it concern anyone else that the refrain that keeps echoing is that the pool is the “only thing” for kids to do here?
The only thing?
Maybe as we move forward as a community, we can turn some of our focus – and our resources – toward expanding opportunities in the county for children beyond just the pool.
There’s no way that a pool should be the “only thing” for kids to do in a town like Romney or a county like Hampshire. We can get creative; we can do better than that.
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
