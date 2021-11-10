CUMBERLAND — A Paw Paw graduate is part of Allegany College of Maryland’s Trojan student ambassador program.
Haley Abrell and 5 other ACM students were selected in August to serve as the inaugural group of ambassadors. They promote the college to prospective students through their participation in virtual and in-person college information sessions, open house events, high school visits, social media takeovers and marketing campaigns.
Abrell is a 2020 graduate of Paw Paw High School whose hometown is Paw Paw. She’s a pre-nursing student whose aunt, a program graduate, recommended ACM for the quality of the hands-on experience and education she received. Abrell enjoys how student-oriented the college is and how she can “ask questions 24/7 and get an answer from either her professor or mentor in less than 24 hours.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.