I thought this might take you back in time, to listen to all the stories you have heard around you. Check them our and you will be surprised what you come up with.
It’s time to work for the County Fair, and I talk and write about the Hampshire County Fair that is coming up. Be sure to contact Duane Oates and see what he has in mind for this year, and I speak of Duane Oates here at Pleasant Dale. He is the Chairman, and he will be glad for your help.
Do you have some pictures going back to the 1st days of the County Fair? They could be very interesting – the one I have in mind is of my dad, the late Harry M. Smith, and Kenneth Wolfe driving, and old trucks where the radiator sits back to their knees.
They drove down the midway at the 1st county fair, and many others when we were working in tents. Just thought you would have an interest. Hope to see you around soon.
