Members of the GFWC of Romney are busy planning and preparing for the 2020 Christmas House, to be held Nov. 6-7 at Hope Christian Church Augusta.
Christmas House will be open on Friday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Plans are being finalized for the crafters. The soup, sandwiches, hot dogs and chili dogs, desserts and drinks will be available as always, along with pecan sales. Unexpired canned goods will be collected to be donated to the Romney Food Pantry.
The GFWC is also inviting the crafters and customers to join in this canned goods collection project.
Because of COVID-19, GFWC members, crafters and customers will be required to wear masks and use hand-sanitizer stations provided. With so many changes this year to the Christmas House, the GFWC is working hard to make the transitions as smooth as possible. Everyone’s patience and cooperation will be appreciated.
A few of the returning crafters this year are Dan Oates with local history books, hand-woven footstools and caning demonstrations; Lee Whorton with quilted bags and billfolds; Rita Scudieri with homemade bath and body products; Kathy Brown with fabric crafts, dolls, bears and snowmen; Maxene Hetz with wood puzzles, bead items, and military and career jewelry; Donnie Shanholtz with necklaces, beaded items, crocheted items, homemade candy and pepperoni rolls; and Maurice Edgar with wooden bowls and vases.
A few of the new crafters this year are: Gwen and Jennifer Wynkoop with homemade pumpkin rolls and primitive crafts; Tara Shillingburg with wreaths, small flower arrangements, and wall plaques; and Yolanda Funkhouser with home decor signs, chalk painted seasonal decor, porch signs and door hangers.
Since fewer spaces were available this year, all spaces have been filled and the GFWC has a long waiting list of crafters. If you are a hand-crafter who would like to be added to the mailing list for future shows, call either Mary French Barbe at 304-822-5790 or Linda Browning at 304-822-7492.
Bring your masks, your Christmas shopping lists, and an empty stomach. You’ll be able to enjoy the food court, and get a head start on your Christmas shopping for this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.