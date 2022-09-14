Hours
Senior centers have board games, puzzles and room to visit. Romney has a billiards table.
Romney (304-822-2465): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; lunch at noon.
Springfield (304-822-7627): 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; supper at 4.
Capon Valley View (304-856-3650): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; lunch at noon
Activities
Thursday, Sept. 19, Romney: 11 a.m. -12 p.m. Game day.
Menus
• Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
• When schools are closed due to road conditions or dismiss early, the senior centers will be closed.
• Menus are subject to change
• For more about home delivery or dine-in meals, call Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
Home delivery
Thursday, Sept. 15 – Liver & onions OR chicken breast, mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, wheat bread, watermelon
Friday, Sept. 16 – Meatloaf, wheat roll, scallop potatoes, peas, applesauce & cookie
Monday, Sept. 19 – Polish sausage with sauerkraut, wheat bread, whole potatoes, banana, pudding
Tuesday Sept. 20 – Hobo beans, stewed tomatoes, broccoli, corn bread, apple crisp
Wednesday Sept. 21 – BBQ riblets, wheat roll, sweet potatoes, black beans & brown rice, fruit cocktail, cookie
Romney (Noon)
Thursday, Sept. 15 – Liver & onions OR chicken breast, mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, wheat bread, watermelon
Monday, Sept. 19 – Polish sausage with sauerkraut, wheat bread, whole potatoes, banana, pudding
Wednesday, Sept. 21 – BBQ riblets, wheat roll, sweet potatoes, black beans & brown rice, fruit cocktail, cookie
Springfield (4 p.m.)
Thursday, Sept. 15 – Shepherd’s pie with mashed potatoes &veggies, biscuit, fruit
Friday, Sept. 16 – Pork BBQ with wheat bun, pinto beans, tater tots, fruit, dessert
Tuesday, Sept. 20 – BBQ riblets, biscuit, scalloped potatoes, green beans with corn, fruit
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Sept. 16 – Meatloaf, wheat roll, scallop potatoes, peas, applesauce & cookie
Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Hobo beans, stewed tomatoes, broccoli, corn bread, apple crisp
Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention starts Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 10:30 –11:30 a.m. at the Romney Senior Center.
Falls Prevention Week (Sept. 18 – 24) is a nationwide effort to raise awareness that falls are preventable, encouraging older adults to be free from falls. Treatment of injuries from falls is one of the most expensive health conditions. Evidence shows Tai Chi is an effective exercise to prevent falls and to improve health and the quality of life. Practicing Tai Chi regularly improves balance by strengthening muscles and coordination. It also strengthens the mind in improving calmness and confidence of not falling.
Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention – developed by Dr. Paul Lam – is a form of exercise consisting of gentle stretches and relaxing movements designed to alleviate discomfort associated with arthritis. Susan Copenhaver, Certified Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention Instructor, states “Tai Chi exercise is like meditation in motion.” She invites all those 60 years and older to join her Sept. 22, 2022 starting at 10:30 a.m. for an introductory session. You will find this is an exercise anyone can do, even from a seated position. Registration is required since class size is limited. Call Susan today at 304-822-2465.
One more bus trip sponsored by the Committee on Aging is on the schedule for 2022.
A fall bus tour to Vermont is scheduled for Sept. 19-24. The 6-day, 5-night trip includes a stop at the Ben and Jerry’s ice cream factory and a dinner cruise on Lake Champlain. For costs and more information call 304-822-4097.
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-822-4097 and speak with Julie.
Call 304-822-4097 if you need Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis.
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
