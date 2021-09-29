As we go about our daily lives, opportunities to be kind come along that enable us to help others as well as enrich our own lives. The following are some of my personal favorites: holding the door open for others, helping someone across a busy parking lot, helping someone put heavy groceries into their car, letting someone with a few groceries get in front of you in the cashier line and offering to pay when someone in front of you is running short on cash. Everyone benefits when kindness prevails.
Please note: Due to the rising number of positive Covid cases, some events listed below may have been canceled or postponed. Check the event website for confirmation that the event you wish to attend is still scheduled.
News from The River House: closed Mon.-Wed.; Open Thurs.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Extended hours are in effect for concerts and other events.
Sat. Oct. 2, Volunteer Workday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Come out and join other volunteers in weeding, painting, planting, hanging lights and much more. Bring your own tools or use theirs. Pizza lunch provided for everyone. Contact Beth Reese @ beth.reese218@gmail to confirm your participation.
Sat. Oct. 2, Concert: Hiroya Tskamoto, 7-9 p.m. This brilliant guitarist makes his River House debut with a style all his own. In 2018, he won 2nd place in The International Finger Style Guitar Championship. You will be mesmerized with his performance, which includes a strong stage presence.
Sun. Oct. 3 & 10, The River House Voice Ensemble, 4-5 p.m. Sing along with others and learn vocal techniques from voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo.
Sat. Oct. 9, Concert: The Window Panes, 6-8 p.m. This musical group from Winchester includes musicians who write and perform a large portion of their music. They share a passion for Americana, folk rock and many other styles of music including selections by Bob Dylan, Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead and Keller Williams. They will also amaze you when performing their original tunes. Don’t miss this concert on the Riverside Stage by the Cacapon River.
Looking Ahead: Thurs. Oct. 14, After School Drawing Lesson, 4-5:30 p.m. These lessons focus on the basics of drawing. All supplies are provided by The River House. Parents are encouraged to observe, but the program is for students only. This is a free event, but registration is required.
Fri. Oct. 15, Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. This monthly event provides everyone with an opportunity to perform before a live audience. Performances are limited to 15 minutes. Space is limited, so call ahead to register. Food and beverages available at the café. This is a free event, but donations are welcome.
Sat. Oct. 16, Artisan’s Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This outdoor event showcases local artists and their work. There will be demonstrations and an opportunity to meet the artists of our community. Great opportunity to pick up some unique gifts for Christmas. This is a free event, but donations are welcome.
Sat. Oct. 16, Concert: Arcadian Wild, 6-8 p.m. This musical group embraces contemporary acoustic sounds as well as progressive folk and bluegrass music. In addition to their musical accomplishments, the group has collaborated with filmmaker Greyson Welch to create a series of short films. Don’t miss this opportunity to welcome this group to The River House Outdoor Stage.
Sun. Oct. 17, Camera Club, 1-2 p.m., help session 2-4 p.m., regular meeting. Come join in the discussion about today’s photography, including tips and techniques. Attendees are invited to bring 3 recent photos for discussion. This is a free event, but donations are welcome.
News From The Capon Bridge Library: The library is open Mon. thru Thurs. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Library’s Silent Auction is now on thru Thurs. Sept. 30. The Library is displaying a variety of WV items, including the photography of Ed Maurer. In addition, Christmas items have been received, including a homemade Christmas quilt. Make plans to come to the library and bid on the items for sale before the end of the month.
The Library Preschool Story hour can be viewed on the Library’s FB page every Wed. @ 11 a.m. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thurs. evening.
The library needs large trash bags as well as Lysol Wipes and Lysol Spray.
The Library continues to be drop off point for both the Amazing Grace Food Pantry and the HC Animal Shelter.
Looking Ahead: Tues. Oct. 19, Friends of the Library Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Wed. Oct. 20 — Book Club, 2 p.m. The book chosen for discussion will be, “The Secret Hour” by Luanne Rice.
Please note the following community cancellations:
The Community Dinners have been canceled until further notice.
Community Events
Fri. Oct. 8 – Mon. Oct. 11, 2 p.m. Unguarded Heart, Buffalo Gap. This outdoor dance and movement retreat will take place under the outdoor pavilion. The workshop attendance will be limited to 50 dancers to allow for social distancing and group sharing. Registration and more information available @ www.annkite.com.
The Capon Bridge Farmer’s Market takes place along Capon School Street on Sundays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., now until Oct. 10.
Wed. Sept. 29, Oct. 6 & Oct. 13, NA Meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center.
Thurs. Sept. 30, Ruritan Board Meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center.
Sat. Oct. 2, Capon Springs Fire and Rescue Bingo Night. Doors open at 6 p.m., Early Bird starts at 7 p.m. Minimum admission $15, must be 18 years old to play.
Mon. Oct. 4, Oct. 11, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Thurs. Oct. 7, Ruritan Club Meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center.
Fri. Oct. 8- Sun. Oct. 10, Wardensville Fall Festival, Capon Valley Volunteer Fire Co. Grounds. This annual event includes arts and crafts, delicious food, music, bingo and much more. Hours vary; check their FB page for additional details.
Visit the vaccine website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov or contact them at 1-833-734-0965 for information regarding Covid vaccination appointments. o
