ROMNEY — The Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC) is collaborating with PGA HOPE for a program that teaches Veterans the game of golf as therapy.
The program aims to improve physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. It is led solely by PGA professionals who are trained in adaptive golf, as well as military and cultural competency.
More than 30 Veterans have already received referrals from the Martinsburg VAMC to other PGA HOPE programs, with the newest chapter offered in Cacapon, nearby Berkeley Springs, in West Virginia.
“Eighteen Veterans recently participated in the inaugural Cacapon program,” says Darren Yowell, Recreation Specialist at the Martinsburg VAMC. “We are excited to bring this opportunity of golf as therapy to our area’s Veterans.” PGA HOPE has a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which enables direct referrals to the PGA HOPE program as a form of therapy.
