golf health

Veteran golf participants at newest PGA HOPE chapter in Cacapon, West Virginia.

ROMNEY — The Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC) is collaborating with PGA HOPE for a program that teaches Veterans the game of golf as therapy.

The program aims to improve physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. It is led solely by PGA professionals who are trained in adaptive golf, as well as military and cultural competency.

