Belated congratulations to Gale and Gig Smith, who celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary on Sept. 9. Belated birthday wishes to Betty Platt on the 15th and Beluah Emmart in Springfield on the 16th. Rylee Koontz spent last Friday night with her friend CJ Gray and on Saturday, Rylee and her mother Amanda and CJ and her mother Monica were in Altoona.
On the 22nd, summer will be gliding into fall. The past few weeks of summer have been nice, warm, sunny days with a pop-up shower now and then. Have you noticed the days are getting shorter? We have about 2 minutes of daylight everyday. Last week was excellent for hay making. Where I live, they were on their 3rd and some field 4th cutting. Must have been a good year for hay.
This pumpkin craze must have got started early. I had 5 items on my grocery list and came home with zero. They either sold or had problems getting it in. There are still a lot of people crazy about pumpkins, so I’ll get it when I find it. Happy Fall.
