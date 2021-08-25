Trap queen
I know it may not seem like it, but I really do like animals. Most animals.
My rule of thumb these days is as long as it stays OUT of my apartment, I like it just fine.
But, alas, the saga of Emma being an enemy to God’s creatures continues.
Remember when I was nice? Sensitive? Basically Snow White when it came to the fauna?
(To be fair, that lasted about a week after I moved here.)
I have become the evil queen.
Last week I had to take the plunge, because I had to spend some money on horrible, grown-up purchases that I will not get to wear, eat or generally enjoy.
Adulthood is full of those purchases, I am learning. I’m not loving it.
Anyway, with the trend of me attracting all manner of wildlife to my apartment (which should actually be a relaxing, zen space, and not a hub for outdoor wildlife indoors, but my luck hasn’t changed yet), I am dealing with ants and mice.
Imagine it: a pitch-black apartment. I can’t see my hand in front of my face.
(That may have something to do with not having my contacts in, but just pretend it doesn’t for dramatic effect.)
It’s 2 a.m. I hear a mouse chewing in my kitchen.
I turn a light on and groggily set my last snap trap in the little space between my fridge and my oven. I lay back down.
In less than 5 minutes, the trap goes off, and I listen in horror as the flailing rodent flops its way under my oven. Cue banging and clanging.
Eventually, the noise subsides. There’s a dead mouse under my oven, I’m traumatized and I’ve used my last trap. I make a mental note to go to Tractor Supply the next day to re-up.
And the ants? That’s pretty self-explanatory.
Ants in kitchen. Emma needs trap.
And that is the story of how I found myself at the Tractor Supply.
I found the mousetraps with ease. The ant traps, not so much. I figured all of the traps would be in the same aisle, so when I couldn’t find the ant traps, I began the search.
I turned down the next aisle, but it was, like, the cow medicine aisle. Look, I don’t frequent the establishment; I don’t know what to tell you.
Then in the next aisle, I nearly screeched in surprise: there was a bird in the birdseed aisle, doing his grocery shopping.
Yes, you read that right. A shopping bird.
We’ve all been to big stores where birds get stuck up in the rafters, but this bird was flapping its wings, hovering in the aisle, looking at birdseed.
I made a quick getaway so it didn’t ask me for help finding what it was looking for.
I made a quick stop to look at the little duckies and chickies in those little tubs, and I laughed when an associate asked, “did you need one?”
No, ma’am. I’m pretty full up on wildlife in my apartment, thank you very much.
I found the ant traps (in the outdoor/garden section, which I could have figured out if I had used my very small brain), paid for my wares and left the building.
Not the most exciting of shopping trips for Emma June, since it neither added to my wardrobe nor my pantry, but it was a necessary evil.
I think I’d rather be the evil queen, anyway, than Snow White. She’d never have put up with mice or ants in her castle. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.