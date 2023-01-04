What’s happening in Hampshire this winter?  From a tourism standpoint, perhaps the ski slopes to the west of us seem a little more inviting to winter travelers. 

However, not all who travel want to ski. Come to Hampshire and rent a quiet cabin in the woods. Sit next to a roaring fire and read a good book.  Plan a game night with friends.  Enjoy a nice meal in a relaxed setting; shop for fresh, quality, locally grown food from one of our farm markets or buy directly from the farmer. Be a couch potato for a day or two and catch up on all those movies you’ve wanted to watch! 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.