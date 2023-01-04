What’s happening in Hampshire this winter? From a tourism standpoint, perhaps the ski slopes to the west of us seem a little more inviting to winter travelers.
However, not all who travel want to ski. Come to Hampshire and rent a quiet cabin in the woods. Sit next to a roaring fire and read a good book. Plan a game night with friends. Enjoy a nice meal in a relaxed setting; shop for fresh, quality, locally grown food from one of our farm markets or buy directly from the farmer. Be a couch potato for a day or two and catch up on all those movies you’ve wanted to watch!
If you have cabin fever, go to a local watering hole, have a drink and listen to some live music. Visit the Hampshire County Heritage Marketplace & Co-Op a “venue for local juried art, music, books, gourmet and farm products, classes and workshops.” Get outside for a bit and explore the Civil War Trenches east of Romney or walk the trail at Fort Edwards in Capon Bridge.
Mountaineer Heritage Season is Jan. 12-15 and is open statewide. Here in Hampshire County, you’ll need to use a percussion side lock rifle or pistol, flintlock rifle or pistol, long bow or recurve bow to hunt deer, turkey, and bear (Check out wvdnr.gov for more information on that).
Locally, there are many events that are in the planning stages during the winter months. Don’t forget to share your event on our community calendar. It’s easy to do; you can register on our homepage. After a quick review, we’ll post your open-to-the-public and tourist-friendly events on our calendar. If you’re interested in volunteering, reach out to the organization. It takes a lot of volunteers to manage all the annual events that happen here in the county, and every single organization welcomes volunteers. Locals and visitors alike, check out our calendar to see what’s happening in the area.
The next big event hosted by the CVB is the Potomac Highlands Sportsman & Outdoor Show. This event will be held on March 11 and 12 at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds in Augusta. The West Virginia Raptor Center will be joining us both days. The Augusta Ruritan Club will serve food and drinks in the dining hall. Vendors will be set up throughout the buildings at the fairgrounds. It should be a fun weekend for all. Stay tuned for more details on that as they become available. You can check our website, cometohampshire.com and select the Outdoor Show tab, or look on our Facebook page, facebook.com/WildInWV/. If you’re interested in volunteering for this event, send an email to us at info@cometohampshire.com.
2023 is shaping up to be a year full of fun events. Come see us during the winter months. If you love it here in the summer and fall, you’ll be pleasantly surprised during the winter months. Hampshire County is a great place to relax and recharge, any time of the year.
