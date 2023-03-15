Spring is on the way as its arrival is announced by the sighting of daffodils sprouting up from their winter slumber.
Soon, the trees will begin to bud, the grass will turn green, and we’ll be sure that another cycle of renewal is underway. It’s exciting to see new growth replace the bleakness of winter.
Likewise, in the life of any Christian, there should be excitement when we see renewal because renewal is a sign of God’s transforming work.
In Titus 3:4-7 we read, “But when the goodness and loving kindness of God our Savior appeared, he saved us, not because of works done by us in righteousness, but according to his own mercy, by the washing of regeneration and renewal of the Holy Spirit, whom he poured out on us richly through Jesus Christ our Savior, so that being justified by his grace we might become heirs according to the hope of eternal life.”
The idea of renewal is defined here as reestablishing something in a like-new and often improved condition. This makes perfect sense when we realize that in the Garden of Eden, mankind fell from their original state of perfection.
Although not destroyed, the garden’s beauty and the image of God in mankind were marred in a way that required renewal. God brings that renewal to His creation through the work of Jesus Christ. Through the work of Christ, God graciously brings salvation to the bleakness of man’s plight.
Like dormant flowers waiting on the longer days of sunshine, we were waiting for the renewal of the Holy Spirit to bring us back to life.
God does this of His own free will. It’s not because of some righteous deed you think you must accomplish but because of His goodness, loving kindness, and great mercy.
In turn, we become heirs according to the hope of eternal life. This spring, I pray that you will see the arrival of the flowers, the budding of the trees, and the grass turning green as a reminder that God can bring renewal to every part of His creation, including you.
And renewal should always be a reason for celebration as it reminds us of the power of God to reestablish us in a like-new and improved condition.
