Christmas is so close, we can almost taste it.
This holiday, branch out from your typical Christmas treat recipes to try Springerle cookies, ginger cookies or bread pudding, with instructions from 3 Hampshire County ladies.
Julie Landis, Elizabeth Podsiadlo and Kelly Hicks share their special recipes to inspire the baker in your family this Christmas season.
Julie Landis, Pro-Start Teacher at HHS
The smell of ginger cookies baking always reminds me of Christmas. A chewy ginger cookie is one of my favorites at Christmas!
Ginger Cookies
Ingredients
2 cups sugar
1/2 cup molasses
1-1/2 cup shortening
2 eggs
4 tsp. ginger
2 tsp. baking soda
1 ½ tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. cloves
¼ tsp. salt
4 1/2 cups flour
Cream the sugar, molasses and shortening until creamy. Add in the eggs, and mix well.
In a separate bowl, combine the ginger, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, salt and flour, and then add to the above mixture.
Mix until combined and roll the dough into balls.
Roll the dough balls in additional sugar, and bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.
Elizabeth Podsiadlo, Romney chef and author
Springerle cookies are as easy to make as sugar cookies, the only difference is that it takes a little longer, but it’s very simple.
Springerle Cookie Recipe
1/2 tsp. Ammonia Carbonate (Hartshorn)
2 T. whole milk
6 large eggs, room temperature
6 cups powdered sugar
1/2 cup butter (softened) (melted in microwave for 20 seconds)
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. Anise Oil (This is the traditional flavor used, however, you can use almond oil or lemon oil) If using extracts, the flavors don't last as long. However, 1 tsp. of an extract is recommended if you don't have oils.
NOTE: If using almond flavoring oil, use 1 teaspoon, if using lemon 2 teaspoons.
2 pounds flour (I use regular flour)
Dissolve Hartshorn in milk. Add salt and flavoring and set aside for 20 minutes.
During this time, using an electric mixer, whisk the eggs for 10-20 minutes.
Slowly beat in the powdered sugar, then the softened butter.
Add the hartshorn, milk and flavoring mixture (Mix well for 5 minutes).
Gradually beat in as much flour to make a stiff dough. Turn onto floured surface and knead in enough flour to make a good print. Dough should be a good balance between not sticky but flexible, and not too dry. This "feel" will become more familiar to you the more cookies you make.
Remember to dust the cookie mold and the surface of your dough with a sprinkling of flour to ensure the molds/cookie presses won't stick.
Once you mold the cookie, then use a cutter and a spatula and remove from cookie to a parchment or silicone-lined cookie sheet, and allow to dry for 8 to 10 hours before baking. This will allow the design on the cookie to maintain its integrity while baking.
You will bake at 250 degrees in the center of the oven, 1 cookie sheet at time, until cookie is barely golden brown.
I go for 10 minutes, then turn the cookie sheet for 10 more minutes. Please note, do not brown the cookies. The signature look is white!
NOTE: Every oven is different; you will need to experiment with a few cookies to start with.
Once cookies are baked, remove to cooling rack. Once cool, place into a tin or airtight container, using wax paper to separate rows of cookies until ready to serve.
Springerle cookies have always been baked in advance of serving by a month. If you are using flavor oils, instead of extracts, during this month, the flavors will build and bloom along with the tender texture as a result of using the hartshorn.
While it is recommended you "cure" the cookies for a month, I can never wait, but I will tell you, the longer they "cure," the more amazing they get!
Kelly Hicks, WVU Extension
This is an old-fashioned bread pudding recipe that has been passed down in my father’s family. While some bread pudding recipes can be dry, this one always stays moist. I especially like to serve with vanilla ice cream or milk.
Bread Pudding and Sauce
1 loaf French bread
1 quart milk
3 eggs, beaten
1 cup sugar
3 T. vanilla
2 T. butter
1 cup raisins
Cinnamon to sprinkle on top
Tear bread into small pieces and soak in milk in bowl.
Add beaten eggs, sugar, vanilla and raisins. Mix well. Melt butter and pour into 9x13 pan.
Pour mixture into pan and sprinkle with cinnamon. Bake at 350 degrees at 40 minutes or until set.
Sauce
1 cup sugar
6 T. butter, melted
1/2-cup buttermilk
1 T. or more rum
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1 T. corn syrup or honey
1 tsp. vanilla
Boil ingredients for 1 minute, stirring. Pour over the baked bread pudding. Enjoy. o
