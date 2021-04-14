The Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers to avoid hand sanitizers from Mexico, which may contain a toxic form of alcohol. Some of these products use methanol or wood alcohol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin.
Methanol-contaminated hand sanitizers have been implicated in blindness, cardiac and central nervous system effects, hospitalizations and death. Exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death, reports STAT. Young children who ingest these products, and adolescents and adults who drink them as an alcohol substitute, are most at risk.
Stories for the Waiting Room
Some new findings suggest that masks help protect people wearing them from getting or spreading SARS-CoV-2 because the humidity created inside the mask helps combat respiratory diseases like COVID-19. Hydration of the respiratory tract (keeping it warm and moist) is known to benefit the immune system.
Doc Talk
Peripheral oedema: swelling of the hands or ankles
Phobia of the Week
Alektorophobia: fear of chickens
Food for Thought
A Scottish study reports that people who eat a Mediterranean-style diet, i.e., rich in leafy green vegetables and low on meat, are more likely to remain mentally sharp in later life. The researchers found these people scored higher on a range of memory and thinking tests in their late 70s. However, there’s no mention of what haggis might do to you, mentally or otherwise.
Best Medicine
Q: Why do they call it the novel coronavirus?
A: It’s a long story.
Observation
“If pregnancy were a book, they would cut the last two chapters.” — author Nora Ephron (1941-2012). She had one son.
Medical History
This week in 1864, Rebecca Lee Crumpler became the first Black woman to receive an American medical degree. It was awarded by the New England Female Medical College in Boston. As a medical pioneer who prevailed over the severest of societal restrictions, Crumpler spent her lifetime working to improve the health of the black community. In 1883, her desire to educate others on general medical principles resulted in the publication of “A Book of Medical Discourses: In Two Parts,” based on her personal journals.
Medical Myths
Some mattress sales pitches are a mite gross: They argue that you should buy a new mattress at least every 10 years because your used one has doubled in weight, thanks to an accumulation of dead skin, dust mite colonies, oil and moisture.
But is it true? Well, not exactly — or at least there are no precise numbers. Mattresses do absorb dead skin, oils and moisture over time. And dust mites do enjoy living inside mattresses, where they feed upon all of that dead skin. No one has ever conducted a study of accumulating mattress weight, but Ohio State University researchers have estimated that a typical used mattress may have 100,000 to 10 million resident mites and their accumulated droppings. On the plus side, the mites are microscopic and hardly weigh anything, individually speaking. Also, dust mites are generally harmless to people, though they or their feces can cause allergic reactions.
