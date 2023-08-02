Beverly Malcolm

Birthday wishes to April Hendrick, Ireland and Bockius Heavner, July 30; Diana Perry, Aug. 1; Sharon Orndorff, Aug. 4; Kelly Cowgill and Stephanie Hogan, Aug. 5; Gavin Hott, Aug. 6; Janet Hott, Aug. 8; Janice Ott, Aug. 10; Chuck Pyles, Aug. 11; Lucas Kaden Masse and Jeff Keener, Aug. 13; Calvin Largent Jr., Aug. 16. 

Anniversary wishes to Steve and Betty Thomas, July 26; Andrew and Shannon Largent, July 27; Denny and Angie Smith, July 27; John and Janet Ott, Aug. 29; Wayne and Bonnie Stotler, Aug. 3; our son Gary and Vickie Malcolm, Aug. 6; Mike and Dora Martin, Aug. 11; Frank and Linda Lambert, Aug. 17. 

