Birthday wishes to April Hendrick, Ireland and Bockius Heavner, July 30; Diana Perry, Aug. 1; Sharon Orndorff, Aug. 4; Kelly Cowgill and Stephanie Hogan, Aug. 5; Gavin Hott, Aug. 6; Janet Hott, Aug. 8; Janice Ott, Aug. 10; Chuck Pyles, Aug. 11; Lucas Kaden Masse and Jeff Keener, Aug. 13; Calvin Largent Jr., Aug. 16.
Anniversary wishes to Steve and Betty Thomas, July 26; Andrew and Shannon Largent, July 27; Denny and Angie Smith, July 27; John and Janet Ott, Aug. 29; Wayne and Bonnie Stotler, Aug. 3; our son Gary and Vickie Malcolm, Aug. 6; Mike and Dora Martin, Aug. 11; Frank and Linda Lambert, Aug. 17.
The late George and Mary Nelson reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 6 at Cacapon State Park. Meal will be served at 1 p.m. Family and friends are welcome. Maddiline Parr is 100, only living member of original Nelsons. Please bring drinks.
The Hettie and Oliver Ginevan reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 6 at Camp Walker in Shanks. Lunch will be at noon. Theme for this year is BASEBALL. Any questions, call Wayne Ginevan.
Community Fellowship Church gives the Lord praise for the great turnout for school supplies, book bags and lunch boxes they were able to give away Saturday, July 15. Appreciate all they did; children were very happy with what they received.
Mary Alice Moreland is home from vacation at Virginia Beach. She said she will be 76 in September and never been on a vacation. Daughter-in-law Jeannie showed her the ocean and dolphins, and she got to stick her toes in the sand. Said she saw lots of boats and the sunrise. Wonderful time. Please keep her in your prayers as she is in stage 4 of cancer. She will not let it get her down.
Sympathy to the family of Ruth Long, who went to be with her maker. Prayers for Scottie Bohrer, Jack Bender, Marie Whitacre, Crystal Moreland, Tana Lewis, Gary Skeeter Glover, Dewight Ullery and Russ Ullery, sons of Lovella Thomas, and little Addie Montgomery. So many elders living alone. With the weather being so hot, please take the time to call or stop in and check on them.
