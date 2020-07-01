This coming Saturday is Independence Day, commonly referred to as the 4th of July. On this day, we commemorate the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America that took place on July 4, 1776. In that declaration, the Continental Congress declared that the 13 American colonies were no longer subject to the monarch of Great Britain, King George III. They were now united, free, and independent states.
I have always been a patriotic person. I have loved American history from my elementary school days. I even minored in American history in college.
Because of that, I have great appreciation for those who sacrificed to make this country what it is. I am also thankful for those who founded this country on a faith grounded platform.
I am not an American merely because I was born here. I am an American by choice. I am an American because it was provided to me by those that fought, bled and even died for that right.
I have been blessed to live in the greatest land on the face of the earth. I obey the laws of this land. Those laws, while I may not like them all, are there for my good and my protection. Therefore, I choose to obey them.
I have prefaced this article about our freedoms as Americans. But, true freedom comes in a person. It comes in the person of Jesus Christ. It comes in relationship with a person. It comes in relationship with the person of Jesus Christ.
Psalm 119:45 states, “I will walk about in freedom, for I have sought out your precepts.”
True freedom is a matter of choice. I choose to follow Jesus Christ. I choose to surrender my life to Him and to live His way. I choose to surrender my will for His will and to live the life He has given me according to the plan He has for me.
While the choice is mine, it does not give me the right to dictate the standard by which I get to live that life. He is my Lord. He is my Master. He is my God. And it is in him that I live, and move, and have my being.
I understand that this life of mine is not my own. I have been bought by a price. The price of His blood shed on the cross for me.
In spite of the chaos going on in America today, I choose to follow Christ. The one who provides true freedom. For that is where my true freedom is. I know whose I am! I am a Christian and an American. Praise the Lord, I am free.
“Live as free men, but do not use your freedom to cover-up for evil; live as servants of God.” [2 Peter 2:16] o
