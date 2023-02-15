Dr. Roy Knight

February marks Black History Month. For people of faith, any opportunity to reexamine the contributions of a group that has been historically marginalized or ignored is an opportunity to practice our faith in a meaningful way.

Faith often gives voice to those who have been voiceless. The Jewish faith is built around stories of men and women from out-of-the-way places who were often oppressed and even attacked by those in power. Let me quickly confess that it may be presumptuous of me, being a privileged white male, to pen such a column as this. However, I have learned and am still learning about a part of my American history that I was never taught. And I only do so today from a faith perspective.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.