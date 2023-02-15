February marks Black History Month. For people of faith, any opportunity to reexamine the contributions of a group that has been historically marginalized or ignored is an opportunity to practice our faith in a meaningful way.
Faith often gives voice to those who have been voiceless. The Jewish faith is built around stories of men and women from out-of-the-way places who were often oppressed and even attacked by those in power. Let me quickly confess that it may be presumptuous of me, being a privileged white male, to pen such a column as this. However, I have learned and am still learning about a part of my American history that I was never taught. And I only do so today from a faith perspective.
In the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament, Moses was ignored almost by the Egyptian Pharaoh (the leading world power of the day). Another hero of the Jewish faith — also shared by Christians and Muslims — is Joseph, who ended up in a Babylonian prison until he was miraculously put in a position of influence later in life. Time and again, nearly voiceless people were eventually given a voice by God.
In the Christian faith, even Jesus was born in a little-known province in a tiny village (Bethlehem) to parents who had no influence or power. As Jesus grew and became a traveling teacher, the Christian New Testament records that his first followers were people of little influence and power, heavily discriminated against and taxed by the Roman Empire. Yet, miraculously, these voices also emerged and continue to exert great influence today.
In recent decades, key contributions by African Americans in medicine, science, sports and the arts have been brought to light. Many of these influential people and their accomplishments were ignored in classrooms. That means many of us have grown up unaware that key contributions to the building, sustaining and growth of our nation were made by African Americans from all walks of life.
So, as a small token, we set aside the month of February to emphasize and rediscover what has been systematically and often intentionally ignored. We say, “This month, we will be more intentional in recognizing the truth we have ignored to our detriment.”
Black History Month shouldn’t be the only time we, as people of faith, provide a greater voice to accomplishments and people that have often been ignored. However, just like we as people of faith look to small villages and underrepresented people groups to encourage us and guide our faith, so too can we look for contemporary examples of much-needed underrepresented voices to help set right what was once ignored.
All of us will be the better for it, and entire groups of people will receive the encouragement and credit they deserve. And, of course, we may learn something along the way. I certainly am.
Be gentle with yourselves, dear readers, so you can be gentle with others.
