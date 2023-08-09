100 Years Ago – 1923
A reunion of the Parsons of Hampshire County will be held on August, 18, 1923, at Wappocomo, the ancestral home, and the present residence of its oldest living lineal descendant and, therefore, “Laird of the Clan,” Garrett Williams Parsons.
The land on which Wappocomo is built came down to its present owner through inheritance and descent from Thomas Parsons, whose will was probated at Romney on March 19, 1772. In the same year on the 25th of April, Thomas Parsons’ son, Isaac, married Mary Ellender Gregg, of Preston County, and in the first or second year following, they built their home, an eight-room brick house, which later on, under his grandson, received a stone addition of four rooms. It was named Wappocomo in honor of the Indian designation of the South Branch of the Potomac River, and also after the land grant of that name to Lord Fairfax and of which it was an original fraction.
50 Years Ago — 1973
Mark Haines and daughter Teresa, of North Branch, Mich., are visiting relatives, Woodrow Hott and family, Slanesville.
Miss Anna Grace High left Washington Saturday by plane to return to Honolulu, Hawaii, after spending a few weeks here with her parents Mr. and Mrs. Brooke B. High and Phyllis.
Eldon Shipman has resigned as Superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. Shipman has accepted a position at the School for the Deaf in Missouri. His resignation is effective Aug. 18.
40 Years Ago — 1983
Two Hampshire County 4- H’ers, Rhonda Baker and Barbara Arnold, will represent West Virginia at the National Poultry Convention in Louisville, Ky., during November. Both Baker and Arnold took first-place honors during the WV Poultry Festival in Moorefield July 27.
Miss Claudia Nef, Saint Gallen, Switzerland, is visiting Miss Kitty Blue Long. Miss Long was a guest of Miss Nef and her family for three weeks during the summer of 1980.
Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Neilsen and children of Riverton, Utah, are spending this week with Mrs. Neilsen’s mother, Mrs. Goldie Self.
30 Years Ago — 1993
KIRBY — Mrs. Helen Surber of Ottumwa, Iowa, spent some time with Mike and Bethy Surber, Erin and Dani.
We recently received word of the death of Dr. Walter Freygang of Washington, D.C. Dr. Freygang had suffered for some time from cancer; he was a retired neurologist at the National Institute of Mental Health in Washington. Dr. Freygang purchased a farm in Pot Lick Cove 34 years ago and was a frequent visitor here.
Mrs. Edna L. Wagoner Shanholtz, of Green Spring, celebrated her 97th birthday on July 15. She is the mother of 9 children.
20 Years Ago — 2003
Ginna Porter and Elsie Mae Kirtley, of Keyser, were among the tour group from the Potomac United Methodist Church, Potomac, Md., who went on an extended cruise to Scandinavian countries and to Saint Petersburg, Russia. They returned home this past Sunday.
Dr. Garry Long and Bonnie Long returned last week from a trip to Finland and Norway. While in Helsinki, they contacted a former AFS Exchange Student, Kaisu Luuka, who in the ‘70s lived in Romney with host parents Bob and Nancy Allen. The Longs also spent some time in Oslo where they toured.
10 Years Ago — 2013
PURGITSVILLE (or JUNCTION) — When Harry Copper went to buy a new car earlier this summer, the last place he expected to end up was the Hampshire County GIS office. The GIS — that’s short for Geographic Information Systems — office in the basement of the courthouse annex is long on computer screens and short on other ambience. It’s also short on staffing, Copper complains. “They’re evidently overworked and underappreciated,” the retired Philadelphia policeman said.
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Capitol police are investigating the vandalism of a stuffed bear that sits outside the Attorney General’s Office.
AUGUSTA— French’s Mill, a grain mill once prominent with the rise of commerce in Hampshire County, has new owners. Daniel and Cathi Hartsook, daughter Gillian and family, and son Bryan and family, recently purchased the mill from Daniel Bowman, a former Hampshire County resident now living in Virginia.
ROMNEY – Beginning last Wednesday and continuing through Sunday, Romney’s first West Virginia Peach Festival turned out peachy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.