The National DAR Day of Service is celebrated each year on or around Oct. 11. It is a day to honor the anniversary of DAR’s founding on Oct. 11, 1890. Chapters and individuals are encouraged to engage in meaningful service projects in their communities each year on or around this date. At their monthly meeting on Oct. 15, 2022, the South Branch Valley, NSDAR, 10 members and 1 prospective member brought donations of non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products, socks and other requested items for active military personnel. As their National DAR Day of Service to America project, 10 boxes were packed to be mailed to military personnel who are currently deployed. There were many items left over after packing the boxes. These will be donated a local food pantry and the VA hospital in Martinsburg.
The South Branch Valley, NSDAR serves 4 counties: Hardy, Grant, Pendleton, and Hampshire. One of the many committees they are actively involved in is the Community Classroom. This committee seeks out the needs of schools/students in the area of service. The project adopted this year is to provide a school in each county with requested supplies, rotating counties each year. Capon Bridge Middle school was contacted and requested personal hygiene products for their 6th, 7th and 8th grades. Three boxes were filled with donations from members of the chapter and delivered to the school by Regent Judy Bowyer.
