Sally Mullins

Well the dog days of summer will be over on the 11th and they were hot and wet this year. We had hot days and heavy rains and they’re not over yet.

 There are many ways to utilize an old or new laundry basket. When you’re going out to the ‘North 40’ to work, use your basket to carry your hand tools, gloves, seeds, fertilizer, water, a bag for weeds and debris and whatever else you have.

