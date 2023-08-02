Well the dog days of summer will be over on the 11th and they were hot and wet this year. We had hot days and heavy rains and they’re not over yet.
There are many ways to utilize an old or new laundry basket. When you’re going out to the ‘North 40’ to work, use your basket to carry your hand tools, gloves, seeds, fertilizer, water, a bag for weeds and debris and whatever else you have.
When you’ve finished for the day, put everything in your handy basket, dumping any weeds and clippings in the trash or compost pile on your way back. When you’re harvesting root crops such as beets, turnips or carrots, leave your bounty in the basket and wash it all off with the garden hose. Plastic baskets are inexpensive, lightweight and easy to handle. I find them much easier to manage than a wheelbarrow.
If you are looking for a hardy colorful vine for a trellis, try a golden English ivy called Hedera helix “Buttercup”. It is not only a great climber, it can also be used as a ground cover, growing six to eight inches tall. New leaves are bright yellowgreen and later turn to butter yellow. Older leaves are dark green with light veins. She will tolerate a variety of soil conditions and does well in full sun or heavy shade. Trimming the tips will help her branch nicely. A wonderful plant that does well with little help from you. Always a plus in my garden.
Many herbs are ready to be harvested, but if you want them to self sow, leave the flowers on. Dill and sage produce seeds that fall around the parent plant and come up as volunteers in spring. An easy way to preserve your herbs is to freeze them in water. Chop the herbs into ice cube trays, cover with water and freeze. When frozen, remove the cubes from the trays and store them in plastic bags in the freezer. Add these handy cubes to soups or other dishes.
There are always new products on the market such as non-traditional fertilizers. There are soil activators or conditioners, nutrient release agents, soil innoculants, foliar sprays and others. Most have little to no nutritional benefit for plants. Buy only those fertilizers with a guaranteed analysis and those proved by research to be effective. Don’t waste your money on something just because it’s new. Tried and true always wins.
Plants will more often wilt from lack of oxygen than lack of water. When the soil is compacted, the plant’s feeder roots and root hairs suffocate. The problem is compounded when we assume this is a sign of water stress and immediately irrigate. Well-aerated soil, enriched with organic matter, allows air and water to circulate freely about the root system.
Pay attention to the soil requirements when you plant and always make sure your soil is friable. That means the soil has a crumbly structure that’s ideal for the underground activity necessary for plant growth. It is characterized by larger clods that break easily and smaller soil aggregates that are harder to break. I have found perlite to be excellent for this purpose.
There are many time-release watering crystals for mixing in with your potting soil. They absorb many times their weight in water and supposedly release that water gradually, allowing you to neglect your routine watering. Well, recent university research says they don’t. While spider plants grew better in these crystals, many other plants did not and they all needed watered just as often whether crystals were added or not. So don’t waste your money.
Spring Valley Market has new products on almost a daily basis. Their corn, among many other items, is excellent. And nothing can compare with their peaches. Stop and see the Friends of the Hampshire County Library in front of the Romney library on Saturday the 4th during the Peach festival and buy a raffle ticket to win a peck of Spring Valley Peaches.
